Dads are certainly of their own breed, but that’s also what makes them so weird and special, right? I say this with even more confidence behind that definition after reading all of your stories this weekend. We appreciate Dad for his knowledge, his ability to tackle anything, and surprising us in ways we didn’t think possible — to cheer us up on some of our worst of days too.
Reminds me of a precious moment, several years ago, when I had moved back in with my father during my divorce, and I was pretty down about most everything. My dad needed to go pick up his 1969 Olds Cutlass that evening, and the plan was to take his ‘17 Chevy SS (which I convinced him to buy, thanks to an article we found here on Jalopnik of all things) to pick it up. His bargaining chip was that I could drive the SS back. Man it had been one shitty week, but as he took off in his Olds, and I held back for a few minutes, knowing I was going to use I-696 as the Michigan Autobahn that it was. Once I caught up with him, I made sure to drop back, so he didn’t realize how much I might have laid into his racy car, but it really turned my shitty week around, and he knew it would.
But you’re not here for my stories — I’m here to share yours and there were some insanely precious memories with Dad. I tried to include many of them, but alas, you don’t want to click through 500 slides. So, if you want to see more, please read through the comments from the original question. Otherwise, here are some good ones you kind folks sent our way.