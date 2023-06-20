1989 Indianapolis 500 | Full-Race Broadcast 1080p

You also remind me of my dad taking me to the Indy 500 when I was 15, so that would have been in 1989. One of my older brothers had won tickets in a contest and gave them to me, and dad agreed to take me. We spent the night before the race a few miles from the track at the house of one of my brother’s former college professors. I remember the drive to the track being so slow with all the traffic. I also remember seeing my first beer bong being used by the college-aged guys behind us in the stands. Lots of other memories, including seeing a late race crash that helped put Emerson Fittipaldi in the lead (he would win a few laps later). Dad passed away a little over 14 years ago. A few years after he died, my mom told me that he hadn’t wanted to go and didn’t really enjoy the race very much. He took me because I wanted to go, and he never let on the whole time or in the twenty years that followed. I’m tearing up now just thinking about that. I still miss him everyday.

Dad Saves The Day

My best memory of my dad and cars could’ve been such a tragedy. I was driving home on New Years eve, 1989. I was 18 and had just dropped my girlfriend off at her house around 2:00am. I made a left turn onto the highway (I absolutely had a green light) and a speeding Toyota Corolla hit my Bronco II at probably 90 km/h. It damn near tore the front end off my vehicle. It looked like a devastating accident. Fortunately nobody was critically injured. The first cop on the scene decided it was a good idea to inform me that if the car had me six inches further back, I’d probably be dead. Because there were injured peple to attend to, EMS and the cops kind of just ignored me and left me to my own devices. As I’m standing in the middle of the intersection trying to piece together what happened, and on the verge of collapsing completely, my dad showed up.

It was like something out of a movie. He just appeared through the haze of broken cars, EMS lights, smoke, and rain; striding toward me like a goddamn hero. He’d grabbed a blanket from home and as he got to me he just opened it, wrapped me in it and said “You’re ok. Everyone’s ok”.

We lived close by, but to this day I have no idea how he got there so fast in a pre-cell-phone era.

Aside from my wife and kids, my dad is my favourite person in the world. He just turned 80 and has no signs or intention of slowing down. He’ll spend father’s day cruising around in his ‘54 Chevy pickup with my mom. They’ll grab some craft IPAs and head to the beach to watch the waves and play with the dog. I’ll call him and tell him I love him. I’m forever grateful for him and for a lifetime of him. But that night on the highway where he was everything I needed at exactly the right time is everything anyone needs to know about him.

Track Day With Dad

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Car Moments With Dad
Photo: Matt Sexton

I started doing track days in 1990. I kept trying to convince my Dad he should come with me. It took three years but he finally relented in 1993, and ended up loving it. He ended up getting the hook worse than me, and got his own car, and next thing you know we had two trailers and were doing events all over.

One Memorial Day weekend we were at Mid-Ohio. It rained the entire first day and since we didn’t have wets we had only done a few laps. Second day it rained all morning and we decided to wait for lunch and if it didn’t clear by then we were just going to cut our loses and leave. Well it cleared up, and we had one session for the ages.

Understand that my car is older and doesn’t have the best gearing, but his has a six-speed and maybe a bit more power. But I’m younger. So on pit out we were in formation, him in front of me. Every lap, it nearly takes me every bit of the twisty back section to make up the advantage he gained on the big straight. I’m throwing everything I have into this car to catch him, and he into his to stay ahead of me. By the time we’re on the pit straight we’re right on each other. This went on for maybe eight laps. Eventually he makes a small mistake and he lets me by, but now he’s chasing me. This goes on for a few more laps and I can’t lose him. Keep in mind at the time he was in his 60's.

Anyway when the session finally gets checkered, we go down the back straight in formation side by side, giving each other thumbs up. We’re both exhausted. When we come into the pits, people on the pit wall are clapping for us. It’s probably the greatest session I’ve ever had individually, but having it with my Dad made it a lifetime memory. And the weekend had nearly been a washout.

Pic below is from Road Atlanta a few years later but that’s Dad in the third-gen and me in the second-gen.

An Ornament To Remember

The jet age styled plane hood ornament from a 1955 Mercury Montclair on a white background
Photo: eBay (Other)

I remember sitting on his lap and ‘driving’ the car on our frequent trips to the Jersey Shore.

Unfortunately, due to age, rust and 1950s engineering, the Merc had the structural integrity of overcooked linguine, and the passenger door would sometimes fly open when going around a curve.

This happened once while my mother was driving, who then of course called HER mother to complain. My grandmother showed up at our house an hour later to yell at my father and tell him in no uncertain terms to “get rid of that GD car!”

The Mercury gets sold to some friend of a friend of my fathers, a refrigerator white AMC Rambler American takes its place in our driveway and my father’s soul died a little that day.

Years later, my father finds the Merc sitting forlorn and forgotten on the side of a service station near Cape May NJ. The engine, top and interior are long gone, there are weeds growing through the rust holes in the floor and most of the chrome parts have either been scavenged or are too badly pitted to be worth recovering.

My father talks to the manager of the service station, who had pulled the trim parts of the Mercury to sell, but in the dark days before E-bay and the interwebs was never able to find a buyer.

A half-hour of swapping war stories over cigarettes and coffee, and 20 bucks later, my father is now the proud owner of one, slightly pitted but still shiny, 1955 Mercury Montclair hood ornament. It had a place of honor on my father’s dresser until he passed in 2007.

I inherited the hood ornament when my father died, it is sitting in a box on a shelf in a closet, somewhere in my house. I think it’s in the attic. Or maybe the garage...

Damn, now i gotta spend the weekend looking for it.

Taking Dad To The Track

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Car Moments With Dad
Image: Sissyfoot

I grew up in Elkhart Lake, seeing races at the track every summer as a kid. We saw Mario Andretti lose his shit when he ran out of fuel. We saw Paul Newman race. It was a magical place as a kid.

My dad grew up in Plymouth and was old enough to have been a teenager when the track was built. Back then, there were no gates. He and his friends would drive around it at night until they were chased off of it.

My dad has Parkinson’s now, and he barely remembers who I am. But twice, on magical fall mornings, I got to take him around the track in my own race car. I told him to let me know by waving his hands out in front of him that he had had enough. Instead, he was clapping and waving ‘go faster!’

Blasting through Kettle Bottoms at 130mph, with the leaves falling on the track, is something I hope to never forget.

Dad Distractions

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Car Moments With Dad
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

I was 15 years old. I had just taken a job at a Baskin Robbins in a mall food court and after just a couple of weeks on the job, I was fired - and in the worst possible way. No warnings, no major indicators about my performance, instead the boss intercepted me when I showed up for my shift and let me know before the shift started, but after my ride had left. This was before cell phones, so I was left stranded at the mall until my shift would have ended, all the time pretty terrified about how my father would react.

When I finally got home, it was an awkward evening and it was definitely hard to sleep given all the tension in the house. The next morning, my father pulled one of his surprising awesome dad moments. He took me out car shopping. It was something we both loved to do together and it was his way of letting me know everything was ok. This was the late 1980's, so we looked at some cars I had on my wish list, including a CRX and one of the cars I really wanted... A 1989 Dodge Daytona.

He had a complete aversion to Chrysler products after a few bad experiences, but he took me to the Dodge dealership anyway, where a new (ish - demo) black Daytona with grey trim was waiting for a test drive. It had the Mitsubishi V6, which I kind of hoped would count in its favor, but true to my dad’s misgivings about Chrysler, it wouldn’t start for the test drive.

We didn’t buy a car for me that day, but that was never really the plan. We shopped, we haggled, we looked at great cars and talked about what we loved about them, and that made everything better after a terrible experience.

My dad always had a great sense for that, even when it seemed like he shouldn’t. Heck, I’m sure he didn’t know I was having a bad day a couple of years later when he surprised me with a 1990 Mustang GT. It just worked out that way whenever it came to us and cars. I lost my father to colon cancer when I was 30 and to this day, I still wonder what cars we would be shopping for together if he was still around.

Ds, Donuts, And Driving Stick With Dad

shirtless young boy in driveway catching keys tossed his way
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

There were many, but two come to mind (neither were in the garage, forgive me).

Once was upon the occasion of receiving a “D” grade in freshman (high school) English because of a gust of wind.

This wind gust blew my (& several other’s) final papers off of the teacher’s inbox on his desk & into the enclosed courtyard of the building on the last day of school. And this is where they sat until school opened again in the fall (epilogue: the grade was amended the following year once they realized this, but that’s not the point of the story).

When my dad found out about my grade, he cut a business trip short, flew home and picked me up by surprise from my job at a neighboring farm to take me for an absolute blast of a joyride in a blue NA generation Miata he’d rented.

We laughed & had a great time doing donuts, taking corners on dirt roads way too fast (it was, after all, the fastest car in the world - a rental), going over jumps, banging off the rev limiter etc... we had so much fun I momentarily let my guard down & forgot about my D grade.

Until the ride ended, back at my place of employment. He then said “did you have fun? did you like that?” to which I replied in the affirmative. He then added “great, thats the last fun you’re going to have all summer, you’re grounded until school starts again, bye.”

He promptly dropped me off to walk the 2 miles home, and he drove back to the airport to catch a flight back to wherever he was doing business things at the time.

The other time is after I passed my driver’s license test. He said he wanted to take me out & celebrate. So we went to a restaurant for lunch in the biggest, hilliest city around, with him driving his 5 spd manual XJ Cherokee.

Now, I knew theoretically how to operate a manual transmission after driving countless tractors, mowers & farm trucks so equipped. But I’d never been successful in traffic, in this particular Jeep, with my dad as the co-pilot - constantly nagging at and correcting me. I think he realized he may have been the problem, so after lunch he called a cab for himself, handed me the Jeep key and said “you have until dark to get yourself and the Jeep home successfully, good luck.”

The drive home went great. The cabbie “took a circuitous route*” and I actually beat him to the house. I didn’t stall it once, wasn’t a hazard to myself or others, and from that moment forward, driving a manual transmission has been second nature.

*he followed me the whole way, but far enough back to where my 16 year old self didn’t notice.

Car Washes And Rides

A man bends down to wash a car, using a sponge and bucket filled with soapy water. The sponge is saturated with water, creating a bubbly splash.
Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images)

My Dad had ‘74 Stingray he bought new. Half of my childhood memories involve that car. I even remember the radio stations and music he used to listen too. If I play 70's soft rock on Pandora it takes me RIGHT back to sitting in the passenger seat with my arm stretched out the window pretending its a airplane and flying up and down through the window.

Best memory is washing it though. He’d clean the car, I’d clean the wheels. Then spray the entire car down with the water hose. At that point we *needed* to jump in the car and go dry it off. Which meant fishtailing out the driveway because the tires were wet and doing what felt like a 100mph down the street to ‘blow all the water out the cracks’. Love you Dad. Typing this makes me feel so good. And hopefully next time you are around.. I can wash my car and we can go blow the water out the cracks lol.

Going Sideways

Red 1985 Chevrolet Corvette with gold spindle wheels targa top
Photo: Bring A Trailer

In late summer 1985 my dad went out for the mail and came back with a Corvette. In truth, he had been looking at it for a few weeks...red, of course (all Corvettes are red, after all), with saddle interior, sport seats (in cloth!), and the 4+3 transmission. It was the first ‘hot’ car he had owned since his 1965 GTO.

On weekends, we would go for a long ride and then stop at the car wash and hand wash and dry it. It was almost a ritual. The first time I was allowed to drive it was after one of those washes...he mentioned how hard the clutch was, but forgot to mention the throttle took a rather firm, but gentle, shove (it was like squeezing a lemon peel against a brick), so when I went to pull out of the slippery exit of the carwash, I tried to give it some gas but met too much resistance so pushed through...and immediately lit up the tires and careened out of the place sideways. Thankfully, I managed to not kill us and, instead of the expected screaming, he merely said, “Yeah, you’re going to want to modulate that with a bit more....finesse.”

Years later, he bought an off-lease C5 and they only offered him $3k for his ‘85, so I bought it from him. It was supposedly mechanically sound, but needed paint and a carpet (again...he parked it at his office, in the sun, for 15 years and it was a mid-80s GM product, so the glue in the carpet broke down and the paint was more pink than red). I wound up putting in a new steering rack, radiator, brakes, starter, and heads (the supposed ‘Vette expert’ mechanic at the Chevy dealer he brought it to never adjusted the valve lash correctly, so the tops of the valves were obliterated...new aluminum ported heads were cheaper than rebuilding the iron ones). Then it failed inspection for emissions, the alternator went, and the AC compressor died...so it sat. It is slowly sinking into my parents’ driveway.

They’ve had a bunch of offers but I haven’t been able to bring myself to sell. I wanted to fix it up and take HIM for rides in it, but building a career and not having space of my own (or workshop or tools, etc.) has prevented that. I just look at it sitting there so forlornly and think back to when we would hand wash it after a great ride while listening to doo-wop and the Big Chill soundtrack...and the stuff we’d talk about. It wasn’t just the best time together we had in a car, they were our best times together period.

Don’t Shut The Car Off!

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Car Moments With Dad
Photo: Don O’Brien via Wikimedia Commons

My Dad was a dealership owner and didn’t do a ton or work on cars himself. Except for once, we had a 1939 Plymouth truck that had belonged to his Dad for a time. My dad decided we should see if we can get it to run, he unhooked the gas tank and prepared himself with a small can full of gas that he could dump straight into the carburetor. I didn’t know much about cars at all at this point. He had me sit inside and showed me how to turn on the ignition then use the foot pedal to engage the starter.

That straight six proceeded to roar to life! There were no floor boards, and ended up with huge exhaust leak right below me. Dad starter waving his hands and yelling at me to do something. I was engulfed in exhaust, and couldn’t hear anything. So I shut the ignition off.

Dad then yelled, NO, don’t cut if off yet! He was trying to tell me that once it started I had to take my foot OFF of the starter pedal. Young me was almost in tears, thought I had just messed everything up. We settled down and managed to get it to run a bit more. Apparently the engine wasn’t making any bad knocking noises and had good enough compression. Dad pulled the radiator out to see about getting it rebuilt. Then time and life got in the way and the project ended up getting sold a number of years later. Sure was a good early lesson in how old cars work, though!

Dad Pranks

DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR? Clip - “Your Car?” (2000)

The happiest I ever saw him was when he was wrenching on something for fun.

Plenty of photos from before I was born of him building his ‘65 F-100 with the Police Interceptor 390. Still have the back window his cousin hand-painted for him. Met my mother by selling her his ‘73 Mustang Grande.

He had a spare key for my F-150, so sometimes I’d go into work with it parked in my lot, come out for lunch, and it’s a half-mile away at the other end of the shopping center in the grocery store parking lot. I’d call him and ask where it was and the answer was “in the parking lot”. Technically not wrong.

He and a friend had a garage on some property, so I always had a car to screw around in. 12 years old, big WRC fan, OF COURSE I’m going to channel my inner Colin McRae with this very rotten stickshift Subaru wagon. We took dozens of laps around the fallow cornfield, and each time he’d say “watch that rock on your left”, and I’d avoid it. One day I was alone, and decided to see how much faster I could be if I used 3rd gear too. Now the cornfield has been transformed into a muddy Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and I was going for the pole. I kept pushing and pushing myself, and then I hit the rock. It was large enough to completely remove the entire LF suspension assembly, and roll the car a couple times, landing on the roof. I was unharmed (shockingly) and walked the half mile back to the garage. Dad goes to hand me a gas can, thinking I ran it out again. I calmly tell him that unless we want to set it on fire, gas is not helpful, and just ask him to grab the truck and come up. As we’re pulling up, he sees the car on its roof, missing the wheel and calmly says “Didn’t watch for the rock, I see.”

He died in February of ‘22 after complications from surgery. I miss him so much.

Submitted by Red Devil 5.0

Dads Don’t Know Everything, But They Try

Three on the Tree, Slant 6 Project(First Test Drive) #mopar #slantsix #Plymouth

One of my favorite car memories with my dad was him teaching me to drive a stick. I turned 16 in 1989 and had some money saved up from my paper route and washing dished in a restaurant. I saw an ad in the local paper for a ‘65 Valiant at a dealership in the next town for pretty much the same amount of money I had. Dad and I went to look at it a few days later. It turns out it was really a ‘66, and Dad had to drive it on the test drive since it was a 3-on-the-tree. He said it was OK, and helped me with the paperwork. He then drove us both home. Over the next couple of weeks he tried to teach me how to drive it. I lived in a small country town, and we’d go out to a country road for lessons. He’d drive it and tell me what he was doing, then we’d stop and I’d try to do the same. Things weren’t going well for a while. I must have read something about how to do it or seen something somewhere, because what made everything click for me was realizing that what Dad was doing and what he was saying weren’t the same. I somehow figured out what he was actually doing, and I was able to replicate it pretty quickly once I started ignoring what he was saying. It was a culture shock when my next car was am ‘83 Peugeot 505sti, with it’s 5-speed on the floor and all (and power steering and brakes!). Still driving stick to this day. Thanks, Dad. Miss you!

