In late summer 1985 my dad went out for the mail and came back with a Corvette. In truth, he had been looking at it for a few weeks...red, of course (all Corvettes are red, after all), with saddle interior, sport seats (in cloth!), and the 4+3 transmission. It was the first ‘hot’ car he had owned since his 1965 GTO.

On weekends, we would go for a long ride and then stop at the car wash and hand wash and dry it. It was almost a ritual. The first time I was allowed to drive it was after one of those washes...he mentioned how hard the clutch was, but forgot to mention the throttle took a rather firm, but gentle, shove (it was like squeezing a lemon peel against a brick), so when I went to pull out of the slippery exit of the carwash, I tried to give it some gas but met too much resistance so pushed through...and immediately lit up the tires and careened out of the place sideways. Thankfully, I managed to not kill us and, instead of the expected screaming, he merely said, “Yeah, you’re going to want to modulate that with a bit more....finesse.”

Years later, he bought an off-lease C5 and they only offered him $3k for his ‘85, so I bought it from him. It was supposedly mechanically sound, but needed paint and a carpet (again...he parked it at his office, in the sun, for 15 years and it was a mid-80s GM product, so the glue in the carpet broke down and the paint was more pink than red). I wound up putting in a new steering rack, radiator, brakes, starter, and heads (the supposed ‘Vette expert’ mechanic at the Chevy dealer he brought it to never adjusted the valve lash correctly, so the tops of the valves were obliterated...new aluminum ported heads were cheaper than rebuilding the iron ones). Then it failed inspection for emissions, the alternator went, and the AC compressor died...so it sat. It is slowly sinking into my parents’ driveway.

They’ve had a bunch of offers but I haven’t been able to bring myself to sell. I wanted to fix it up and take HIM for rides in it, but building a career and not having space of my own (or workshop or tools, etc.) has prevented that. I just look at it sitting there so forlornly and think back to when we would hand wash it after a great ride while listening to doo-wop and the Big Chill soundtrack...and the stuff we’d talk about. It wasn’t just the best time together we had in a car, they were our best times together period.