It’s probably safe to say that the majority of us are here reading this site because of some masculine presence in our lives who was really into cars. Sure, yes, there are more and more women and mothers who are doing kick-ass things in the auto industry and who hang among the enthusiasts (hi). But, the majority of our stories and inspiration likely begin with one guy in particular: Dad.



My father, in the picture above covering his eyes while we sit stationary in a C5 Corvette for some photo op at I believe GM’s Milford Proving Grounds many decades ago, was of course my main line to this wacky place. Signs that cars might be of interest to his only daughter, rather than his two sons, began with me breaking into his basement office (quite often) during our summers off, to steal the keys to his 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, just so I could sit in it. The Olds was my father’s darling for many years — the steed that would take me and my younger brothers for some of our first Woodward Avenue cruises.

It’s truly hard to pick one incredibly special moment with my dad. But, his work with Roush and the PPG Pace Car program in the early ‘90s would get us free passes to attend early CART races, nab us a ride with Wally Dallenbach Sr. around Michigan International Speedway, and permanently planted the racing bug within my being. I have attempted to return the favor many years later by getting him tickets to the 100th running of the Indy 500, and making that a yearly tradition. We also try to do one other race of interest every year, where I sometimes bring him along to rides and behind-the-scenes stuff when I can — cashing in on one-of-a-kind experiences rather than stuff for holidays.

He’s likely my number one fan, which I’m not too proud to admit. But I’m also his. And while I don’t typically do our question of the days, I nabbed this one, as a small little nod to my dad, who after all of his years in the automotive industry, with 26 of those years just at GM, has finally retired. Of course, that doesn’t mean he stopped working. No, he’s sending me pictures of the cars waiting to hit the road once again — at the restoration shop he has also worked at (for fun and to support his three kids on his own) since I was a kid. Images this week have so far included a Cadillac L’Etoile and of all things, a Reliant Robin.

So this Father’s Day, tell us about the special moments with your dad (with a picture please!) , and we’ll share a collection of your memories after the holiday weekend.

And to all of the dads, father figures and parents out there who passed on this Jalopy sickness, especially my father, than you for making all of us a bunch of weirdos.