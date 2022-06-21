This past Sunday, I woke up to a text. It was a single image, sent first thing on Father’s Day morning from my actual father, depicting a first-generation Mazda RX-7 reaching takeoff speed as it crested a hill in the road. Three out of four wheels were off the ground, with the last primed to leave just moments after the shot was snapped. It was, unequivocally, an extremely rad shot.

But that one image got me thinking — my dad has had a series of interesting cars, from early MGs to a fifth-generation Toyota Supra, but surely he isn’t the only dad with interesting taste. So, on this post-Father’s Day morning, I pose the question to you all: What’s the coolest car your dad ever owned?

While that first-generation RX-7 was extremely cool, it may not be the coolest car my dad ever owned. He’s had Corvettes, an M3, a built-engine STi, even a Lotus in the days before he had a kid to cart around. But few of those were as eye-catching, unique, and interesting as his short-lived Supra.

Sure, the Supra may not have the four-hundred-and-seventy-something wheel horsepower of that ethanol-fueled Subaru, but it didn’t have the agricultural exhaust note either. Nor did it have the frustrating twin-disk clutch, that made hill starting out of a driveway a hassle each time. No, the STi could never compete with the Supra for outright cool.

But we aren’t here to talk about my dad’s coolest cars, we’re here to talk about yours. Do you come from a gearhead family, with a dad who always had to have weird oddball cars to fix up? Or was your father not an enthusiast in the slightest, but just the coincidental owner of Nissan’s old Four Door Sports Car? Leave your best Dad Cars in the comments, and we’ll pick our favorites tomorrow afternoon.