Oregon Man Throws $100 Bills on Highway, Chaos Ensues

If you drove up Interstate 5 in Oregon last week, you could have been showered in $100 bills. NPR reported that an Oregon man wanted to bless others with the gift of money. Other drivers eagerly stopped on the highway to grab as much money as possible. Though, his generosity wasn’t well received by the police or his family.

According to the Oregon State Police, the agency and other local authorities began calls around 7:23 p.m. local time on April 11th about money floating on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon. A driver was allegedly throwing $100 bills out of his car window. The Oregonian reported that the police identified the driver as 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy.

Troopers reportedly were able to get McCarthy to stop throwing the cash by informing him that he was creating a traffic hazard. A witness told Insider, “the northbound lane was bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles due to people pulling off and re-entering the freeway from the shoulder and searching the ground.” McCarthy told troopers that he threw around $200,000 onto the highway. Though, the police have stated that they have no way of confirming his estimate. The loose bills were picked clean off the roadway by 8:00 p.m.

The Oregon State Police has stated that McCarthy won’t be facing charges. Though, a relative of McCarthy told police that the money was allegedly taken from shared family bank accounts. McCarthy wanted to share his money with others generously, but it wasn’t entirely his to give.