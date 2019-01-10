NASCAR Team Haulers Damaged In Separate Wreck, Fire En Route To Kansas Speedway

Two different NASCAR teams are assessing damage to their haulers this week after one wrecked while losing control on the interstate and another caught fire, both while carrying race cars and other supplies to Kansas Speedway. The hauler drivers were OK in both cases, with the pair involved in the wreck released from the hospital on Thursday.

The interstate wreck, which happened on Wednesday night, involved the Kaulig Racing transporter hauling the No. 10 Xfinity Series team’s race cars and other supplies. Fox Carolina reported that troopers “confirmed that a medical issue caused the crash,” and that the transporter went down an embankment into the woods and overturned.

Advertisement

Photos of the wreck, like the below from Mike Harmon Racing PR representative Karyn Marinella, show just how serious the crash was.

The report said at the time that the two hauler drivers went to the hospital in an ambulance with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” but a statement on the Kaulig racing account Thursday said both had been released and were home recovering. Truck Series regular Ross Chastain is in the No. 10 for Kansas, and the statement indicated that the team is preparing another car for the race.

Then, on Thursday, NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing announced on Twitter that it also had issues getting to the Kansas race, with a fire starting in the trailer for the No. 47 race car driven by Ryan Preece.

Advertisement

“Both of our truck drivers are okay,” the statement from the race team read. “We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available.” As of this publishing, the team hadn’t posted any further updates.