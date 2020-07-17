Mmmmm, Equipment Parfait, my absolute favorite dessert. The taste of lug nuts and cream—so good! Also, please note how wonderful the dashboard of a Panhard 24 CT is, with a good selection of instruments, nice curvy double-hump shape, passenger’s own thermometer on the glove box door, that crinkle finish I can just feel—very satisfying stuff. Happy Friday.
DISCUSSION
No airbags? No padded dash? i’ll bet that radio only gets the French version NPR and there’s probably nary a cup holder to be found anywhere in that interior.
Good god, how did we survive?