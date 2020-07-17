Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Panhard

Mmmmm, Equipment Parfait, my absolute favorite dessert. The taste of lug nuts and cream—so good! Also, please note how wonderful the dashboard of a Panhard 24 CT is, with a good selection of instruments, nice curvy double-hump shape, passenger’s own thermometer on the glove box door, that crinkle finish I can just feel—very satisfying stuff. Happy Friday.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

STARTLE_A_THOMPSONS_GAZELLE_LTD
Startle a Thompsons Gazelle Ltd.

No airbags? No padded dash? i’ll bet that radio only gets the French version NPR and there’s probably nary a cup holder to be found anywhere in that interior.

Good god, how did we survive?