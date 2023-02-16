Mini Brings Back More Manuals for 2024

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Manual transmission enthusiasts rejoice! Mini says it is bringing back a stick shift option in four of its cars for the 2024 model year. That means the little German/British-hybrid company will soon offer seven six-speed models. Oh, happy days. If that wasn’t enough good news, t hree special editions called Untamed, Untold and Resolute will be continuing into the 2024 model year because of high demand.

But first, b ack to the manuals. Mini says the four models receiving the transmission for 2024 are the Mini Cooper Convertible, the Mini Cooper S Convertible (the best one), Mini Cooper 4-Door Hardtop and Mini Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. A manual option was missing for a quite some time in Mini’s entire lineup, but in October 2022 the automaker announced the return of three manual models: the Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works two -door hardtops.

Advertisement

Another 2024 update is the reintroduction of the base Classic Trim for Hardtop, Clubman and Countryman models. The cars come as standard in Chili Red (a good color) or can be upgraded to Nanuq White or Midnight Black II (worse colors).



There are a few little odds and ends that change in the other trim levels that you can read about here. There are new navigation features and different color options depending on the package you get. It’s pretty typical mid-cycle refresh stuff.

G/O Media may get a commission $3 per month Exclusive: Private Internet Access | 2 Years + 2 Months Subscription Privacy protection

We all need privacy, especially online. Your IP address and your browsing should be hidden from unecessary surveillance. Rest assured that PIA’s virtual private network never keeps any usage logs—ever. Shop at Private Internet Access Advertisement

Depending on your trim, prices for a base Cooper two door Hardtop start at $26,795 (including $995 for destination) and go all the way up to $44,395 for a base John Cooper Works Hardtop. Four Door Minis start at $27,795 for a base model and range all the way to $38,495 For a Base Cooper S four door.

Mini Convertibles start at $36,695 for a base model and end at $49,495 for a base John Cooper Works Convertible. The Clubman starts at $35,045 for a base S Clubman, and the price climbs to $49,895 for a base John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4.

Advertisement

The final Mini (thank God, because I’m almost out of breath) is the Mini Countryman. A base Cooper Countryman will set you back $33,645, and a top of the line John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 will start at $50,100,

Order books for the four newly-manualed Minis opened on February 3 , and production is set to begin on March 1 .