Manual transmissions are an endangered species. At our last count , there were fewer than 30 models for sale on the U.S. market that offer a stick-shift option. And with every new model year that number seems to get smaller and smaller. But the last few years have shown that automakers recognize enthusiasts’ love for manuals. Mini is one of those automakers, and it’s bringing back the stick-shift for some models in 2023.

Starting in November 2022, buyers will be able to order a 2023 Mini with a manual transmission — but only on hardtop versions of the base Cooper, Cooper S, or John Cooper Works. In other words, you can get any two-door Cooper with a manual, as long as it’s not a convertible.

Mini has had a roller-coaster time with manual transmissions. The automaker quietly pulled the manual at some point in 2019, citing issues where a fuel system update required further testing. The stick-shift option triumphantly returned to Mini’s lineup in early 2020, only to be removed again in early 2022 due to — you guessed it — supply chain issues. But now we can rejoice, because the manual is back for ‘23.

There are other updates to the Mini lineup for 2023. New s pecial editions in clude the strangely named Resolute, Untold and Untamed . The Resolute can be had in unique exterior colors like Rebel Green with a white roof and a unique carbon black interior color. The Untold is only available on John Cooper Works , Cooper S and Cooper S All4 trims. It can be had in either Midnight Black Metallic or Sage Green Metallic. The Untamed edition is only available on the Cooper S Countryman All4 and comes in either Momentum Grey or Nanuq White with body-color exterior accents

Mini has also added other new paint colors and simplified the pricing structure and trim offerings. The 2023 Mini goes on sale in November with pricing starting at $28,600 for the base Cooper two-door and running all the way up to $49,075 to start for a John Cooper Works Countryman.

