Mini's Manual Transmission Is Making Its Big Comeback

Mini was underrated for years as one of the few automakers offering a stick on any car, let alone more than one. There was crisis for the 2020 model year when almost no new manuals were offered, but they’re finally coming back.

Mini claims the manual dipped out for the 2020 model year over updated components to the fuel system that required more testing than anticipated, which is why the cars have come back in just a year already. But I’m more suspicious that this was a major research project to test the market influence of a manual transmission. Can I prove it? Absolutely not, so we’ll move on.

Mini has confirmed the manual transmission will return as standard equipment on most of its 2021 lineup. Here’s the cars included, from Roadshow:

That leaves the Mini SE electric car, Clubman and Countryman All4 all-wheel-drive models, Mini John Cooper Works GP super hot hatch, and also the John Cooper Works Convertible for some reason. If you really want a ‘vert with a stick, get the Sidewalk Edition I guess.

The only issue going forward now is the fact that a lot of Mini’s lineup is fairly pricey and not many people will jump at an opportunity to unload that kind of cash right now. But they’re fun cars—some of the better cars BMW makes right now if you can get over front-wheel drive. More people should drive Minis.