Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Car Culture

The Miata Logistics Subreddit Is Proof You Can Fit So Much Stuff in a Miata

Sure, you could buy something bigger and more practical, but you don't have to.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (5)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Miata hauling a house
Photo: Mazda, Ed Freeman (Getty Images), Zerbor (Getty Images), Image: Steve DaSilva

Oh, Reddit. Somehow it’s home to some of the worst people on the internet, incredible advice, great memes, terrible memes and supportive communities all at the same time. Odds are, if you’re interested in something incredibly specific, there’s a subreddit for it. Want to read interpersonal drama made up by people pretending they’re asking for advice about real situations? Just head over to /r/AmItheAsshole. Want pictures of Miatas being used in creative and unexpected ways? You’re going to love /r/miatalogistics.

Watch
Racing Tech | The Most Powerful Engines in Racing Can Be Found in the NHRA
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Sedans Are (Sorta) Making a Comeback
Thursday 4:38PM
No, Mayor, Apple’s AirTags Won’t Save Your Stolen Hyundai, Kia
Thursday 3:20PM

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

To be clear, this is not a new subreddit. It’s been around for a while, got shut down when the only remaining moderator got banned, and was brought back about a year ago. But it’s new to me, and I have a feeling our loyal Jalopnik readers will enjoy it, too. After all, we got tons of comments the last time I wrote about using a Miata to move into a new apartment.

Unfortunately, you can’t embed Reddit posts in Kinja yet, so I can’t share my favorites, but trust me when I say people get way more creative than simply stuffing the trunk and passenger seat with new kitchen equipment. Sometimes it’s something crazy such as transporting a whole-ass engine in the passenger seat or taking home a gaming chair.

Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger
61% off
Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger

Cute and practical
This comfy and ultra-durable pool lounger looks like a peacock. Cute!

Advertisement

But some of the coolest posts are the ones where the owner clearly put a lot of time and effort (and usually money) into modifying their Miata so that they could enjoy their hobbies and live their lives without having to give up on Miata ownership. It really is fantastic seeing how devoted people are to their cars even when they have a kayak or a mountain bike they have to haul around. If that sounds like something you’d enjoy, head over to Reddit and check it out.