The Miata Logistics Subreddit Is Proof You Can Fit So Much Stuff in a Miata

Oh, Reddit. Somehow it’s home to some of the worst people on the internet, incredible advice, great memes, terrible memes and supportive communities all at the same time. Odds are, if you’re interested in something incredibly specific, there’s a subreddit for it. Want to read interpersonal drama made up by people pretending they’re asking for advice about real situations? Just head over to /r/AmItheAsshole. Want pictures of Miatas being used in creative and unexpected ways? You’re going to love /r/miatalogistics.



To be clear, this is not a new subreddit. It’s been around for a while, got shut down when the only remaining moderator got banned, and was brought back about a year ago. But it’s new to me, and I have a feeling our loyal Jalopnik readers will enjoy it, too. After all, we got tons of comments the last time I wrote about using a Miata to move into a new apartment.

Unfortunately, you can’t embed Reddit posts in Kinja yet, so I can’t share my favorites, but trust me when I say people get way more creative than simply stuffing the trunk and passenger seat with new kitchen equipment. Sometimes it’s something crazy such as transporting a whole-ass engine in the passenger seat or taking home a gaming chair.

But some of the coolest posts are the ones where the owner clearly put a lot of time and effort (and usually money) into modifying their Miata so that they could enjoy their hobbies and live their lives without having to give up on Miata ownership. It really is fantastic seeing how devoted people are to their cars even when they have a kayak or a mountain bike they have to haul around. If that sounds like something you’d enjoy, head over to Reddit and check it out.