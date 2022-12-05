Recently, Reddit user Nation Yell posted four pictures of one of the weirdest cars we’ve seen in a while: a custom-built two-door Ford Fiesta. At first glance, it looks like Photoshop. But no, it’s real. Which is absolutely incredible.

On the one hand, it presents a solution to the very specific problem of wanting the two-door Ford Fiesta the U.S. never got. Necessity is the mother of innovation, after all, and if you feel like you need a Fiesta with fewer doors, this is certainly one way to get it .

But what person feels like they need a two-door Fiesta so badly that they’d go to the trouble of building one themselves? That’s a lot of work and a lot of money for a car that’s still just a Fiesta. Would a Smart ForTwo, Fiat 500, or Scion IQ really not do?

Did the owner get a little too drunk while surfing the internet one night and decide to turn their Ford into the only two- door Fiesta in the entire country? Did they lose a bet? Did a bear eat the back doors? Why didn’t the bear eat the front doors too ?

When I shared the images in Jalopnik’s Slack channel, we all agreed on one thing: We need to find the person who owns this thing and get answers to our questions. S earching the internet for information on this car only turned up dead ends, though we did find another Reddit p ost from someone who had seen the same car.

Except that post is actually eight years old. Eight! This car has been on the road for the better part of a decade, which, again, is incredible. The rear still says “Carleigh,” too. M aybe that’s the original owner’s name ? Does that mean the person who built it still drives it daily? Or is Carleigh the name of the shop that did the work?

We can’t figure it out, but we desperately want to. We need our questions answered almost as badly as the owner needed to own a two-door Fiesta. Can the Jalopnik Commentariat succeed where we’ve failed? Do any of you know the owner of this car, or how we could get in contact with them?

If so, please let me know. I have to work tomorrow, which means I need to get some sleep tonight. If I don’t get the answers to these questions, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to fall asleep .