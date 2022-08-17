A man’ s discovery of his own stolen car in someone else’s driveway led to the bust of a whole chop shop operation in Memphis, Tennessee .

This wild story begins on August 15, when a man called Memphis PD to report that he had found his stolen car. Fox Memphis reports that the man told police his 2009 Infiniti G37 was parked in the driveway of a house he just happened to pass by . The Infiniti owner knew the car was his from the distinctive marks and scratches on the driver’s door.

Police arrived, ran the vehicle’s VIN and confirmed that the car had indeed been stolen and belonged to the caller . But the discovery of the stolen G37 was really just a small tip of the iceberg .

Advertisement

Memphis’ Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) investigators arrived at the home and discovered a jackpot: A n entire chop shop operation. Numerous vehicles were found in various states of dismemberment a t the home. All kinds of parts from engines to bolts to vehicle fluids were in the driveway. How this went remotely unnoticed is beyond me.



Investigators also found a KTM 390 motorcycle, a third-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo, and the entire trunk of another Infiniti G37 inside the garage. The house also contained a damn- near weapons cache — with agents collecting a B eretta handgun, shotguns, numerous rounds of ammo, and a few assault rifles .



G/O Media may get a commission Year-round basics Uniqlo Summer Sale Basics you don't wanna miss

Uniqlo’s summer sales are not to be missed. The whole sale is killer to stock up on the basics Uniqlo is known for—subtle colors, classic silhouettes, and a dress up-or-down vibe. Shop Uniqlo's Men's Sale Shop Uniqlo's Women's Sale Advertisement

Authorities arrested 27-year-0ld Carlos Warr, who is believed to be involved or the head of the operation. According to Fox 13 Memphis, Warr has been “ charged with one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, one count of theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, four counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, one count of violation of chop shop law and one count of burglary tools.”

