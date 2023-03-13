Man Accidentally Drove Away in Someone Else’s Tesla Using the Car’s App

A man in Vancouver, Canada was somehow able to get into someone else’s Tesla Model 3 and drive off with it only by using the Tesla app in his own phone. Rajesh Randev told Global News he thought he was getting into his own Tesla since the car he took was the same color as his.

When Randev was getting his car, there were two nearly identical Model 3s parked side by side, he explained to the outlet. He added that he was in a hurry and had to pick up his kids from school, so he unlocked the wrong Tesla and drove off. I get it, we’ve all been in a rush before and nearly walked up to the wrong car. However, I’d say it’s pretty rare that a car will open up and be able to drive away — at least in these modern times.

“Apparently I found some glitch,” Randev said to Global News.

He didn’t realize his colossal oopsie until he was driving. That’s when he noticed a crack on the car’s windshield — something his own Model 3 didn’t have. He called his wife to ask if maybe she noticed a crack, but she didn’t… since it wasn’t their car. On top of that, Randev said he noticed the car’s charger wasn’t where he usually kept it. It wasn’t long before the Model 3’s rightful owner reached out.

“After five, 10 minutes I got a text on my phone that said ‘Rajesh are you driving [a] Tesla,” he explained to the outlet. Randev went on to say the person who messaged him told him he was driving the wrong car. That’s when Randev parked the car and noticed that the rims on it were different from his.

They set a plan to switch the cars back after he picked his kids from school. That’s right, Randev was able to get into and drive away with the Model 3 that wasn’t his for a second time.

The two finally met up, and Randev said the other Tesla owner told him he was able to get his phone number from a document he had inside the Tesla. That means, if you’re following along, the other guy was able to gain access to Randev’s Tesla as well. Wild.

Global News says the Tesla app is intended to give access to the owner’s Tesla as long as the phone and the vehicle have connectivity. From there, owners are able to lock and unlock the vehicle, manage the climate control and find charging stations. However, it’s intended to be used with the owner’s actual Tesla, not just some rando’s with a similar paint job.

Randev said he attempted to reach out to Tesla with video evidence, but all he’s gotten is radio silence.

Jalopnik would attempt to reach out to the Austin, Texas-based automaker ourselves, but when you call its PR department, all you get is the dial up internet sound.