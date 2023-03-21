The current Land Rover Defender is nicely designed, comfortable, incredibly capable off-road and can be ordered with a 518-hp V8. And yet, it just doesn’t have the same charm as the Defender it replaced. There’s just something special about the classic design. But if you can’t justify buying a bare-bones off-roader with questionable-at-best reliability, maybe this Lego Land Rover Defender 90 set will be more your speed.

To be clear, though, this set isn’t going to be cheap. It costs $239.99, which isn’t exactly Lego Millennium Falcon money, but it’s also not something you’ll probably pick up for your kid’s classmate’s birthday party. Unless you just happen to be that kind of generous. In that case, hell yeah, and thank you for spreading the Lego love.

That said, it does come with 2,336 pieces, so maybe the price won’t feel as high if you think of it as a little more than 10 cents per piece. It also isn’t small, measuring 13 inches long, seven inches wide and seven inches tall. Plus, there’s the fact that it looks absolutely fantastic in photos. Sure, it’s a brick-shaped car, so it’s one of the easiest vehicles to build out of Lego bricks, but who cares? It just looks cool.

When you’re done building your Lego Defender, you’ll have a model that includes functional steering, a working suspension and interior details inspired by the 1983 Land Rover Defender 90. And while you don’t necessarily have to add all the overlanding accessories, why would you not? The kit includes everything from a fire extinguisher, jerry cans and a toolbox to a working winch, mudguards and traction plates.

Sadly, if you have your $240 ready to go, you can’t actually buy the Lego Defender just yet. It doesn’t go on sale until April 4. But you better believe we’ll try to get one for the office. Surely, Andy has nothing better to spend his money on than another new Lego set.