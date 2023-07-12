It Sure Seems Like Lamborghini's LMDh Le Mans Prototype Just Leaked

On Thursday, July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lamborghini is scheduled to unveil its LMDh-class prototype for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and beyond. However, you’ll notice today is Wednesday, July 12, and yet there are full images of a race car on this very page that seem to look a lot like the one Sant’Agata is expected to introduce this week. What gives?



Your guess is as good as ours, but in any event the car seems to have leaked and is making the rounds across social media. Here’s a small collection of photos courtesy of Luca Basso via Twitter. (Update: That tweet was deleted minutes after this article went live. Suspicious! Here’s another post with the same images from a different user, screenshotted below for posterity this time.)

And here’s Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s latest teaser, for cross-referencing purposes. Seems pretty convincing, no? All that’s left to discover is the name.



Aesthetics really aren’t all that important to actual success in motorsport, but for what it’s worth and by the powers vested in me by this very site, I officially deem Lamborghini’s LMDh a Good Race Car. Although the LMDh category necessitates the use of spec components — and that includes the chassis — Porsche, Cadillac, BMW and Acura’s efforts all look different enough, and Lamborghini’s certainly wouldn’t be confused for anyone else’s.

The graphic of the bisecting vertical and horizontal LED running lights are reminiscent of Cadillac’s V-Series.R in particular, but Lamborghini has a precedent of giving its road cars a similar treatment, so everything tracks. Out back, it’s the same story; hallmarks of the Revuelto are all over this thing. Shades of Lambo’s Vision GT show car bubble under the surface, too — where I reckon they should stay. Thankfully, the Italian marque’s design team has no choice but to rein it in when tasked with creating an actual race car.

One more thought: While it’s too early to assume how the actual competition livery for this thing will look in the World Endurance Championship or IMSA, it’s already separated itself from the pack by being mostly green. That’s good; we need more green race cars.

We’ve reached out to Lamborghini for confirmation, though with the reveal scheduled for tomorrow at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time, it’s unwise to expect any. Thoughts? You know where to leave ’em.