Worst: Dodge SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo

Few Vision Gran Turismo creations embody baseless vanity quite like the SRT Tomahawk — a Hot Wheels car that looks as if it’s been flattened by a real car, and is the fastest in the game and perfect at everything, because Dodge said so. Be honest: You only own one in GT7 to cheese regulation-free races. The Tomahawk is powered by a mid-mounted V10, routing power to all corners, along with whatever a “Variable-Fin Quad-Stage Pneumatic Power Unit” is:

Auxiliary power is stored in two composite pneumatic cylinders that run nearly the length of the wheelbase. Each of the front wheels is connected to a Variable-Fin Quad-Stage Pneumatic Power Unit that can rapidly store and release pneumatic energy. A similar Pneumatic Power Unit is connected to the V10 engine. This system provides the Tomahawk with All-Wheel-Drive capability to improve cornering and acceleration when grip at the rear wheels is traction limited.

I know these are all just video game toy cars, and really as long as a seven-year-old thinks the Tomahawk is cool, that’s all the justification it really needs to exist. But I also remember being seven once myself, and the way the most annoying kids would play pretend. The ones who’d say their car has a thousand-million horsepower, lasers and jet turbines, with a body that can turn invisible and is actually weightless, and how all of these things made it way better than your stupid imaginary car. These kids all grew up to preorder Hummer EVs.

By the way, the Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo is guilty of many of these sins too, but it looks cooler and ventures so far into outlandish, unfathomable alien technology (the driver wears a wing suit and lays out stretched, their limbs occupying the housings for the suspension control arms; also it’s propelled by shock waves) that I respect it a little more for its gruesome creativity, and so it barely edges the SRT here. Just.