Kia EV5 Concept Looks Like a Baby EV9 But May Only Be for China

Bring the production EV5 to the U.S., you cowards.

Collin Woodard
Kia EV5 Concept
Photo: Kia

Do you like the looks of the new Kia EV9 but wish it was smaller? Do you like the size of the Kia EV6 but wish it was boxier? If so, then Kia finally has the answer for you in the form of the Concept EV5. And while it’s just a concept for now, Kia says the production version will go on sale later this year. Unfortunately, there’s one downside: Kia plans to sell it in China and says, “Details regarding any future plans for the other global markets will be made in due course.”

So that’s disappointing news. Especially because we’re big fans of the styling. It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but the design does a great job of shrinking down the EV9's look to a smaller size. We’re just not sure how much smaller it actually is because Kia has yet to release the dimensions. Based on the name, we assume it’ll be about the same size as the EV6 or maybe a little smaller, but we could be wrong. We’re not infallible.

Kia EV5 Concept rear
Photo: Kia
Kia also hasn’t released any other specs on the EV5, either, which means power, range, price and a number of other important details are still a mystery. But the release did say there’s a full-length panoramic sunroof that’s also a solar panel, so that’s kind of neat. Also, thanks to the rear-hinged doors, the seats are able to rotate 90 degrees so you and a friend can enjoy a fun little picnic in your electric crossover.

Kia EV5 Concept interior
Photo: Kia
Sadly, it’s unlikely that we’ll see that feature on the production version since there’s little chance Kia will keep the rear-hinged doors on the production version. We also assume the rear table and little trunk plant won’t make it into the final version, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping they do. We didn’t know we wanted a trunk plant, but now that we’ve seen it, we think it would be very rude of Kia to not at least make it an option. Just like it would be rude of Kia to not bring the production EV5 to the U.S.

Until we’re told differently, though, we’re just going to assume the EV5 is not coming to the U.S. eventually, but hey, we would love to be wrong.

Kia EV5 Concept trunk
Photo: Kia
Kia EV5 Concept interior
Photo: Kia
Kia EV5 Concept side
Photo: Kia
Kia EV5 Concept side
Photo: Kia
