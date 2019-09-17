We can all admit that the mint-green paint on this 538-mile 2017 Ford GT is good, even if the car has been ignored, sitting aimlessly for the past two years for likely no purpose other than to flip it as soon as contractually possible. What we can all also admit—hopefully, at least—is that it was too expensive.



The current generation of the Ford GT, which has been out for a few years now, was only offered to a select few people whom Ford deemed worthy enough to buy the vehicles. The cars started at around $450,000 before options, and to keep them all from being flipped right away, Ford made buyers agree not to resell the cars for two years. Some listened, some didn’t.

Advertisement

That resale agreement has officially expired on this GT, its sale listing through Arkansas dealership Elite Autos says, and it’s now listed for a full $1.3 million—far more than its original owner likely spent on it. Given that the car is from the 2017 model year, it’s on the earlier end of the agreement expirations.

But that’s not the important part. The important part is the paint, which the sale listing says is a “one off” special-order color called Atlas Green. It was a $30,000 additional option, according to the listing.

And, sure, it’s pretty. But is it $30,000 pretty? No. This is paint we’re talking about, folks, and there are many other, better uses of $30,000. With that much money, any of us could:

Or we could pay for some paint that we’re going to drive around in for 538 miles before throwing our poor, forgotten supercar onto the secondhand market as it wails, “Dear owner, why have you forsaken me?”

Advertisement

It’s our choice, really. Or it would be, if any of us losers had $30,000 just sitting around for this kind of thing.