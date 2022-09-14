The landscape of the American automobile industry was vastly different 30 years ago. The Big Three were just starting to get their feet wet in the SUV market that now reigns supreme in the United States. In 1992, Chrysler debuted the 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the North American International Auto Show to compete with the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Blazer/GMC Jimmy. To commemorate three decades of success with the venerable model, Jeep is introducing a 30th Anniversary special edition of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition features a unique blacked-out exterior for the plug-in hybrid SUV. The special edition also sports 20-inch black wheels, modified front fascia, special edition badging and the 4xe’s signature blue tow hooks. The interior has black Capri leather seats with the front pair being ventilated. The 30th Anniversary Special Edition package costs $4,700 and will be available for a limited time at Jeep dealers starting in early 2023. Appropriately, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition will be on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, said:

“When the original Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 1992 by famously crashing through the glass at Cobo Hall, it literally shattered expectations and redefined what a premium SUV could be. Three decades later and more than 7 million Grand Cherokees sold, the most awarded SUV ever is still forging new ground with the electrified plug-in-hybrid 4xe model. The Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition underscores how far the Grand Cherokee has come and is yet another example of the Jeep brand’s goal to be the electrification leader in SUVs.”

Jeep Grand Cherokee Intro 1992

In 1992, the Grand Cherokee was unveiled in spectacular fashion as then-Vice Chairman of Chrysler Bob Lutz drove the all-new model under police escort from the Jefferson North Assembly Plant straight down Jefferson Avenue to Cobo Hall. Lutz then famously climbed the Jeep up a staircase and smashed through a (specially prepared) plate glass window to enter the Detroit Auto Show .

While the Grand Cherokee is worth celebrating, I wish Jeep offered a bit more than an appearance package for the 30th Anniversary Special Edition. The limited edition package doesn’t offer any improvements in performance compared to the base plug-in hybrid model. The base model respectably offers “25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from a hybrid system that delivers 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and max towing of 6,000 lbs.”