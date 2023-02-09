The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20

Unpaved

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20

Jeep is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

Jeep is throwing the Wrangler Rubicon a party now that the off-road icon is in its 20th year of production. The celebration comes through a release of the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Editions, as well as a gnarly optional package Jeep calls the Level II Upfit.

This will be limited to 150 units and carries a hefty premium over standard anniversary models, but promises to make for the most capable Jeep Wrangler from MOPAR, riding on 37-inch tires and heavily upgraded suspension from American Expedition Vehicles.

Going back to its debut at the turn of the millennium, the Wrangler Rubicon was arguably the first production Jeep to boast the capability that enthusiasts yearned for, and for which fans of the Wrangler turned to the aftermarket to achieve.

Before 2002, there were print magazines, catalogues and tomes dedicated to turning the Wrangler into the best version of itself thanks to aftermarket parts and upgrades. Hours and hours of the day were well-spent ogling at Mickey Thompson wheels, chrome bull bars, Hella lights, and suspension parts to outfit the perfect Jeep.

But then the Wrangler Rubicon showed up, so-named after the Rubicon Trail in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the U.S. — rather than the famous Roman river. The nameplate carried that same sense of crossing over a point of no return, except the Wrangler Rubicon had the capability to go over that threshold and back again straight from the factory. Here’s a brief look at the Rubicon’s progression, leading up to the 20th Anniversary Editions:

Advertisement

2 / 22

2003 Wrangler Rubicon (TJ):

2003 Wrangler Rubicon (TJ):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

There isn’t much more I can say about the first-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon than what Angelina Jolie could, driving that stunning Wrangler Rubicon in the oft-maligned Laura Croft: Tomb Raider sequel from 2003.

That Jeep Wrangler Rubicon seared the off-roader into my mind as the epitome of Jeep’s off-road capability. But Jeep offers a bit of explanation of the Rubicon’s origin, and senior vice president Jim Morrison explains that:

Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers affectionately known as the ‘Lunatic Fringe,’ with grit and determination and their personal credit cards, designed, engineered and developed the most capable Wrangler yet – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – and overdelivered on everyone’s expectations because they knew it was what Jeep customers wanted.

To that end, the original Wrangler Rubicon came with front and rear locking differentials, a beefy transfer case with 4:1 low range and Dana 44 axles. It also came with 31-inch off-road tires standard.

Advertisement

3 / 22

2007 Wrangler Rubicon (JK):

2007 Wrangler Rubicon (JK):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

The follow-up to the original Rubicon came in 2007, after the Jeep Wrangler gained an extra pair of doors. No comment.

But in the interest of fairness, the two-door model was still an option, and the Wrangler Rubicon JK also came with updates to the suspension, including an electronic disconnecting front sway bar and slightly bigger tires than before at 32 inches.

Advertisement

4 / 22

2013 Wrangler Rubicon 10th Anniversary (JK):

2013 Wrangler Rubicon 10th Anniversary (JK):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

The next big milestone for the Wrangler Rubicon came amid the same JK generation in 2013 , when the Rubicon turned 10. This previous Wrangler Anniversary Edition came with stronger rock rails than previous Rubicon models and redesigned steel bumpers front and rear. It also had a slightly higher suspension lift from the factory that added half-an-inch of clearance.

Advertisement

5 / 22

2018 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

2018 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

By this time, the Wrangler Rubicon had become entrenched in its image as a four-door SUV, but that bright red paint and color-matched fenders almost make up for it. This Wrangler Rubicon also got bigger 33-inch tires and an improved crawl ratio for its manual transmission — for the stick shift loyalists.

Advertisement

6 / 22

2021 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

2021 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

The Wrangler Rubicon released before the upcoming anniversary edition brought a big change to the Jeep in the form of electrification. This Wrangler saw the Rubicon through its transition as a combustion-powered 4X4 to a plug-in hybrid that supplemented its engine with a battery and electric motor that got 21 miles of pure-electric range.

Of course, Jeep also wanted to give fans a gas-powered alternative, so it offered the Rubicon 392 powered by a V8. Other notable upgrades included the option for bigger 35-inch tires to match the bigger output numbers of the mighty V8.

All of these Wrangler Rubicons led up to the creation of the latest model. So without further ado, here are some desktop-worthy shots of the latest Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, looking as rough and tumble as ever at the age of 20:

Advertisement

7 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

But first, a bit of context and specs for the latest Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and some of what the 20th Anniversary editions will come with.

The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary will have a new seven-slot grille, beadlock-capable wheels, an 83-piece tool kit, a triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers, and a half-inch suspension lift. It’ll also come with 20th Anniversary decals on the tail gate and gear shift lever.

The Rubicon 4Xe 20th Anniversary will come with 33-inch BF Goodrich tires and a half-inch suspension that give it 11.2 inches of ground clearance and 32-inches of water fording capability.

The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary comes with 35-inch tires and an on-board air compressor will be available to air those big tires up or down. The bigger tires and half-inch lift give this Rubicon 11 inches of ground clearance and 34.5 inches of water fording capability.

These models will start at $69,585 for the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe, and $90,895 for the Rubicon 392, not counting their $1,795 destination charge.

Advertisement

8 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL) Level II AEV Upfit:

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL) Level II AEV Upfit:

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

The optional package from American Expedition Vehicles takes the Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition that much further with first ever 37-inch tires from BF Goodrich, a Warn winch, 17-inch AEV wheels, and basically all the skid plates imaginable and suspension upgrades from AEV and Bilstein shocks.

The changes give this limted edition Rubicon 14.2 inches of ground clearance, and will let it wade through 37.1 inches of water. The geometry for Level II Rubicons is a 50 degree approach angle, 33 degree breakover and 43 degree departure.

There will only be 150 of these models made, and they will have an MSRP of $91,568 for a 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe, or $111,030 for Rubicon 392. That’s before a $995 upfit charge and not counting delivery. Orders start this month.

Advertisement

9 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

10 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

11 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

12 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

13 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

14 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

15 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

16 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

17 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

18 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep

 

Advertisement

19 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

20 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

21 / 22

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Image for article titled The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Turns 20
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement

22 / 22