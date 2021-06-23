The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package Would Beat The Ford Bronco With Bigger Tires And A Lift

Photo : Jeep

Jeep is watching the fanfare over the Ford Bronco and, at least according to a now- deleted post on the Overland Expo home page, the Auburn Hills team appears ready to answer some of the Bronco’s best-in-class off-road claims with an Xtreme Recon Package for the Wrangler and Wrangler 392 .



That n0w-deleted article details how the new package beats the Bronco on paper. Equip a Wrangler with the new Xtreme Recon Package and the goodies you get are very similar to the Bronco’s Sasquatch Package, from Overland Expo:

Jeep bests Bronco thanks to its all-new Xtreme Recon package. Available on Wrangler 4-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models, Xtreme Recon adds LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires, 17-inch x 8-inch Beadlock Capable Wheels, 4.56:1 Axle Ratio, and 1.5-inch Factory Suspension Lift with uniquely tuned shocks.

These improvements put the Wrangler ahead of the Bronco with a 47.1-degree approach and 40.4 departure angles. Other improved numbers are ground clearance at 12.9 inches and water fording depth at 33.6 inches.

The timing is perfect, with Broncos finally hitting dealership floors. With the Sasquatch Package, you get 35-inch tires, beadlock-capable wheels, front and rear locking differentials, a 4.7 final drive ratio and more. It’s a nice upgrade that allows the two-door Bronco to enjoy a 37.2-degree departure angle, 29-degree breakover angle and 43.2-degree approach angle. The four-door’s numbers are similar with the same approach angle, 26.3-degree breakover and 37.0-degree departure.

Photo : Ford

Of course, since this article is deleted you have to ask how legitimate it is. Perhaps an embargo was accidentally broken and the article was deleted in hopes that nobody would see it. But, h ead over to Jeep’s Instagram you’ll find two cryptic posts that seem to refer to the Xtreme Recon Package’s approach and departure angles:

I’ve reached out to Jeep to confirm the validity of Xtreme Recon Package. I will update if I hear back.

This arms race of improving numbers on paper with lifts and tires is a bit silly, but I’m here for it, e ven the package names are comical and it seems like Ford and Jeep are trying to out-bro eachother. Xtreme Recon sounds a videogame or set of action figures from the 90s. At least the trucks are cool.

