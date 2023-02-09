Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition package is available on Wrangler 4xe and Rubicon 392 and includes an 83-piece tool kit.

Bob Sorokanich
Image for article titled Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille
Photo: Jeep

It’s been 20 years since Jeep slapped a “Rubicon” sticker on the Wrangler’s hood and basically launched the whole concept of the factory-built off-road special. The first Rubicon, based on the TJ-generation Wrangler, seems almost quaint today, its tiny 31-inch tires a full six inches shorter than the factory-fit rubber you can get on a top-spec Wrangler, Bronco or F-150 here in 2023. To celebrate 20 years of Rubicon, today Jeep revealed the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, which comes with stickers, steel bumpers, and an extra-toothy grille.

Image for article titled Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille
Photo: Jeep

Available on either the plug-in-hybrid Rubicon 4xe or the V8-powered Rubicon 392, the 20th Anniversary Edition package brings the aforementioned grille and sticker package and a unique red-and-black leather interior. All anniversary editions also come with a unique steel front bumper with a triple-hoop grille guard.

The Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition will come with a half-inch suspension lift, enough to clear factory-fit 33-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels. Step up to the Rubicon 392, and you’ll get the Xtreme Recon Package standard, which packs on 35-inch tires, a factory-installed air compressor, and 4.56 axle gears.

Image for article titled Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille
Photo: Jeep
And you can go completely buck-wild from there. An optional Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II kit, developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, raises the suspension further, making room for 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires and giving a claimed 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches of water fording capability, and an impressive 50-degree approach/33-degree breakover/43-degree departure angle. Other AEV goodies include a Warn winch, AEV bumpers, AEV skid plates, and AEV suspension. You better hurry though: Jeep will only build 150 examples of the Level II package, with orders opening this month at your local Jeep dealer.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Level II Upfit by AEV. Say that three times fast.
Photo: Jeep
Every anniversary edition Wrangler also gets a special 83-piece tool kit in a canvas bag. Judging by the photos, it’s a pretty complete kit, enough to accomplish mild to moderate trail repairs. Most automakers have long abandoned the idea of packing in a factory tool kit, afraid of the implication that their car will need roadside repairs. Good on Jeep for bucking the trend.

Image for article titled Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille
Photo: Jeep
The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary starts at $71,380, while the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary starts at $92,690 (including a $1,795 destination fee on both). If you want the extremely limited edition AEV Level II upfit, add $22,978 to the price of your 4xe, or $21,130 to the sticker on a Rubicon 392. Sheesh.

News