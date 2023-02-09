Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille

It’s been 20 years since Jeep slapped a “Rubicon” sticker on the Wrangler’s hood and basically launched the whole concept of the factory-built off-road special. The first Rubicon, based on the TJ-generation Wrangler, seems almost quaint today, its tiny 31-inch tires a full six inches shorter than the factory-fit rubber you can get on a top-spec Wrangler, Bronco or F-150 here in 2023. To celebrate 20 years of Rubicon, today Jeep revealed the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, which comes with stickers, steel bumpers, and an extra-toothy grille.
Available on either the plug-in-hybrid Rubicon 4xe or the V8-powered Rubicon 392, the 20th Anniversary Edition package brings the aforementioned grille and sticker package and a unique red-and-black leather interior. All anniversary editions also come with a unique steel front bumper with a triple-hoop grille guard.
The Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition will come with a half-inch suspension lift, enough to clear factory-fit 33-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels. Step up to the Rubicon 392, and you’ll get the Xtreme Recon Package standard, which packs on 35-inch tires, a factory-installed air compressor, and 4.56 axle gears.
And you can go completely buck-wild from there. An optional Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II kit, developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, raises the suspension further, making room for 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires and giving a claimed 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches of water fording capability, and an impressive 50-degree approach/33-degree breakover/43-degree departure angle. Other AEV goodies include a Warn winch, AEV bumpers, AEV skid plates, and AEV suspension. You better hurry though: Jeep will only build 150 examples of the Level II package, with orders opening this month at your local Jeep dealer.
Every anniversary edition Wrangler also gets a special 83-piece tool kit in a canvas bag. Judging by the photos, it’s a pretty complete kit, enough to accomplish mild to moderate trail repairs. Most automakers have long abandoned the idea of packing in a factory tool kit, afraid of the implication that their car will need roadside repairs. Good on Jeep for bucking the trend.
The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary starts at $71,380, while the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary starts at $92,690 (including a $1,795 destination fee on both). If you want the extremely limited edition AEV Level II upfit, add $22,978 to the price of your 4xe, or $21,130 to the sticker on a Rubicon 392. Sheesh.