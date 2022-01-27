Jeep has finally dropped pricing for the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid months after the announcement of the all-new gas model, and this PHEV is going to be the most expensive of the Grand Cherokee models yet.

Advertisement

Excluding a $1,795 destination charge, pricing for the Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $57,700. The big news with the 4xe is its efficient propulsion. All models of the Grand Cherokee 4xe are powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that powers the Wrangler 4xe. With an eight-speed auto, two electric motors, and a 400 volt 17 kWh battery, power output is the same as the Wrangler 4xe: 375 horsepower and a healthy 470 lb-ft of torque. Qudra Trac II four-wheel drive is standard.

Jeep says the 4xe will get 57 mpge and can go up to 25 miles on electric power only. That’s just four miles more than the Wrangler 4xe’s 21 miles of electric range.



While Jeep made no mention of charging times, the Grand Cherokee 4xe does come with an ​​Integrated Dual Charging Module. This module doubles as both a DC charger and converter.



The Grand Cherokee 4xe will be available in base, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. The base model comes nicely equipped, as it should for nearly $60,000. You get things like standard leather seating, a Selec-Terrain traction management system with five modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand), a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a full driver assistance safety suite, and a panoramic roof. Just to name a few.



Advertisement

I’m actually surprised Jeep made the Trailhawk the second trim up from the base. If you want the off-road goodies the Trailhawk comes with, it starts at $62,485. That gets you standard Qudra-Drive II four-wheel drive with low range crawl control, a rear electronic limited-slip differential , Qudra-Lift air suspension that gives 4.7 inches of wheel travel and 24 inches of water fording depth (Jeep says all the high voltage components of the EV system are waterproof so you don’t have to worry about getting shocked), and an off-road camera with 360 degrees of view.



Moving up to the Overland will set you back $65,760. This gets you Qudra-Trac II four-wheel drive standard. If you want more off-road capability, you can choose the optional off-road package that gets you skid plates, hill descent control, all-terrain tires (fitted with 18-inch wheels; standard wheels on the Overland are 20-inches), and Qudra-Drive II. Inside, you get premium features like Nappa leather seating, a 19 speaker, 950 watt McIntosh audio system, and ambient interior lighting.



Advertisement

Finally, for the pinnacle of Grand Cherokee luxury and efficiency, you can step up to the Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit models. Starting at $69,820, these trims builds on the premium features of the Overland trim by going even more over the top . You get quilted Nappa leather seating, 16-way power-adjustable front seating, four-zone automatic climate control, and a full suite of safety features.

Advertisement

Not luxurious enough for you? You can add the Summit Reserve package to the Grand Cherokee 4xe. It’ll set you back $74,300, but that gets you things like quilted Palermo leather seats with massaging, heating, and cooling for the first and second rows, a huge 10.2-inch dash display for the front passenger, and walnut wood trim.



Advertisement

The Grand Cherokee 4xe is set to arrive at Jeep dealers in the s pring.

