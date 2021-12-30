Torch’s Insightful Stuff And His Bonkers Stuff

The reason why Torch and I get along so well is that I’m a nerd infected with a bit of weirdness, and Jason is a weirdo infected with a bit of nerdiness. He’s an artist/comedian who appreciates engineering, and I’m an engineer who appreciates art/comedy. There’s a mutual respect there, where we both look at each other’s work and say “Damn. That’s amazing. I wish I could do that.”



Torch has a healthy appreciation for understanding how things work. He reached out to a transportation company to figure out what the little doors are on the back of truck trailers, and he wrote an explainer about the function of the black stripes on school buses. He also figured out why Ford F-150s still use old-school antennas. He also wrote a cool article about how the Opel GT has a brake master cylinder mounted ahead of its engine bay instead of on the firewall; and there’s his piece about the Lancia whose engine one could destroy by simply turning the steering wheel (load from the power steering pump had a tendency to break the timing belt that drove it). It’s all fascinating stuff!

Jason has also written lots of design breakdowns. These have become his specialty, because as an artist, he has an eye that catches even the most subtle styling features, which he describes vividly and often hilariously. Want a design breakdown for the new postal vehicle? Torch has you covered. What about the new Tundra? No problem. The Hyundai Santa Cruz mini-pickup? Jason will walk you through its weird front face. The new Nissan Z? Again, Torch is there for you. Always.

Hell, Torch has even done a design breakdown of the ubiquitous Check Engine Light found on modern vehicle dashboards, ultimately concluding that it is “Terrible and Due For an Update.”

Jason also has a great understanding of human psychology, and he uses that knowledge to help readers navigate the complexities associated with the widespread adoption, and with the user interface, of (semi)autonomous vehicles. Check out “Nobody Seems To Have An Answer To Autonomy’s Biggest Problem But I Have An Idea” and “The SAE Autonomy Levels Are Confusing But I Think I Have A Better Way” and “Lots Of People Seem To Completely Misunderstand The Autonomy Levels, So Let’s Clear This.” With so many convinced that Tesla actually has a self-driving car in production (it does not), and with so many issues inherent to semi-autonomous cars, Jason’s demystification of the tech is playing an important role in how we understand and evaluate self-driving car tech. He’s even written a book about this.

Jason, of course, still writes fun articles about taillights, including this one about an amazing Studebaker taillight and this breakdown of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5's amazing lighting.

And then there’s his supremely bonkers stuff. There’s his breakdown of a Reddit thread involving a parrot and dehydrating tomatoes in a Ford F-150 (honestly, even writing that out feels odd), there’s his amazing use of artificial intelligence to make an Austin Healey Sprite sing James Brown’s “I Feel Good” and to make the Fiat 500 from the Cars movie franchise sing Gloria Gaynor’s “I will survive.”

Actually, let me just stop there, because that article — specifically the videos in that article — is so shockingly disturbing that I think it might actually be considered “going too far.” Definitely read that story if you haven’t.

Also, do you realize that Jason wrote an article that proposed hooking three inline-threes together to make a straight-nine, and then installing that into an Iran-built first-gen Viper — all as a way to solve the Iran Nuclear deal impasse? You might think this is just silly, but then the CEO of a think-tank dedicated to Iran diplomacy weighed in:

How is this the real world? That’s a question that Jason’s articles regularly leave me contemplating.