The Ford F-150's Longstanding Name In Mexico Haunts Me

What do you call a Ford F-150 in Español? Is it just a Ford F-150 said aloud in Spanish, with its emphatic “f” sound? EFF-150? Actually, no. It’s called a Lobo.
You see, Ford Mexico did this bizarre thing in the ‘90s, according to a couple of reports, where it took the alphanumeric nameplate of the F-150 and changed it to a name, to Lobo, which means wolf. And I’ve always wondered about it, stayed up late even. Like why, Ford, why? It’s all marketing, of course. But I guess I’m a level seven susceptible because I want that Lobo Platinum very much.
Still, it vexes me. It’s not the animal itself I wondered about or that this Ford even had a different name south of the border. A lot of cars are rebadged in markets abroad. And I suppose that when I first noticed this on a 10th-generation F-Series in Mexico, the name kinda made sense.
The rounded but athletic proportions of that generation F-150 reminded a little of a wolf. OK, maybe that gen reminds me more of a killer whale, or orca, but that tracks! Killer whales are the wolves of the sea.
The name didn’t bother me, then. In fact, I dug it then and dig it now. I see the trucks often with their Mexican plates and their LOBO badges. It’s pretty rad. As a kid, I begged my dad to take us to a junkyard in Mexico so we could get a Lobo badge (in all caps, by the way) and stick it on our family car, a maroon 1997 U.S.-spec F-150 — but we never got that Lobo badge.
All Ford had to do was leave the nameplate alone. For the most part, numbers are recognizable across languages. Ford could have saved money. It could have saved time. It could have saved the tooling process and labor. Instead, it gave its pickup a little mustard and changed its number to a name.
It doesn’t always work favorably. I noticed by poking around on Ford Mexico that the name distinguishes specs. Anything above and including the XLT is a Lobo, while the basic trims are still just F-150s. Special edition pickups such as the Raptor or Tremor also bear the name, so Mexico gets a Lobo Raptor and a Lobo Tremor. A Wolf Raptor and Wolf Tremor? Sorry, but that just sucks. Ford, stop.
The Lobo is a Lobo is a Lobo. Let its cool-but-unnecessary name be. And, maybe bring it to the U.S.-spec trucks, too. That’s one car dream I’ve yet to satisfy. I’ve reached out to Ford, asking about this wondrous rebadge and will update If I hear back.
Immediately starts to think of Homer saying “Lobo...Lobo...Bring back Sheriff Lobo!”