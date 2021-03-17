The Ford F-150's Longstanding Name In Mexico Haunts Me

Photo : Ford

What do you call a Ford F-150 in Español? Is it just a Ford F-150 said aloud in Spanish, with its emphatic “f” sound? EFF-150? Actually, no. I t’s called a Lobo.



You see, Ford Mexico did this bizarre thing in the ‘90s, according to a couple of reports, where it took the alphanumeric nameplate of the F-150 and changed it to a name, to Lobo, which means wolf. And I’ve always wondered about it, stayed up late even. Like why, Ford, why? It’s all marketing, of course. But I guess I’m a level seven susceptible because I want that Lobo Platinum very much.

Screenshot : Ford

Still, it vexes me. It’s not the animal itself I wondered about or that this Ford even had a different name south of the border. A lot of cars are rebadged in markets abroad. And I suppose that when I first noticed this on a 10th-generation F-Series in Mexico, the name kinda made sense.

The rounded but athletic proportions of that generation F-150 reminded a little of a wolf. OK, maybe that gen reminds me more of a killer whale, or orca, but that tracks! K iller whales are the wolves of the sea.

T he name didn’t bother me, then . In fact, I dug it then and dig it now. I see the trucks often with their Mexican plates and their LOBO badges. It’s pretty rad. As a kid, I begged my dad to take us to a junkyard in Mexico so we could get a Lobo badge (in all caps, by the way) and stick it on our family car, a maroon 1997 U.S.-spec F-150 — but we never got that Lobo badge.

Photo : Ford

All Ford had to do was leave the nameplate alone. For the most part, numbers are recognizable across languages. Ford could have saved money. I t could have saved time. It could have saved the tooling process and labor. Instead, it gave its pickup a little mustard and changed its number to a name.



Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

I t doesn’t always work favorably. I noticed by poking around on Ford Mexico that the name distinguishes specs. Anything above and including the XLT is a Lobo, while the basic trims are still just F-150s. S pecial edition pickups such as the Raptor or Tremor also bear the name, so Mexico gets a Lobo Raptor and a Lobo Tremor. A Wolf Raptor and Wolf Tremor? Sorry, but that just sucks. Ford, stop.



The Lobo is a Lobo is a Lobo. Let its cool-but-unnecessary name be. And, maybe bring it to the U.S.-spec trucks, too. That’s one car dream I’ve yet to satisfy. I’ve reached out to Ford, asking about this wondrous rebadge and will update If I hear back.