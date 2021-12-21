With the recent sale of my Lexus LX-470 and the impending sale of my 1991 Jeep Cherokee five-speed, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the cars I’ve owned over the years since starting here at Jalopnik. So I reached out to the current owners. Some of the cars have been fully restored, others neglected, and a few ended up crushed, like my heart. Let’s take a look back at some D.T. wrenching history.
Wow that was weird referring to myself in the third person. Won’t happen again. Anyway!: When I arrived at Jalopnik still wearing my Chrysler standard-issue khaki pants and pocket-protector-equipped dress shirt, I owned only four cars:
Vehicles I owned when I started:
In the 6.5 years since, I’ve purchased (and written about) 20 cars. TWENTY. That’s a lot of iron. Let’s have a look at what those cars were, and how much I paid for them.
Cars I’ve purchased since arriving at Jalopnik:
- 1995 Honda Accord ($1,000)
- 1995 Jeep Cherokee ($600)
- 1991 Jeep Cherokee ($2,000)
- 2001 Oldsmobile Alero — traded for Kia Rio ($1)
- 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ($800)
- 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle ($2,000)
- 1966 Plymouth Valiant ($2,000)
- 1958 Willys FC-170 ($1,500)
- 1957 Willys FC-150 ($2,000)
- 1948 Willys CJ-2A ($1,400)
- 1976 Jeep DJ-5D ($500)
- 2002 Lexus LX-470 ($5,000)
- 1991 Jeep Comanche ($500)
- 2001 Jeep Cherokee ($500)
- 1995 Chrysler Voyager ($600)
- 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd with 265K Miles ($700)
- 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd parts car ($350)
- 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd overlanding build ($250)
- 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee ($3,000)
- 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ($0)
=$25,201
In total, I spent $25,201 buying cars in the past 6.5 years.
But of course, I don’t own 24 cars, I only own 12, meaning I’ve parted ways with a dozen machines. Let’s look at what those were, and how much I sold them for.
Vehicles I’ve sold since writing at Jalopnik:
- 1995 Jeep Cherokee ($500)
- 1995 Honda Accord ($1,350)
- 1991 Jeep Comanche ($2,400)
- 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ($4,000)
- 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ($2,150)
- 1948 Willys CJ-2A ($3,000)
- 1976 Jeep DJ-5D ($2,000)
- 2003 Kia Rio ($145)
- 1996 Jeep Cherokee ($3,750)
- 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd ($3,500)
- 2001 Jeep Cherokee ($3,150)
- 2002 Lexus LX470 ( $7,200)
= $33,145
Look at that! A net-gain of eight cars, and I actually made money! Of course, if you add up all the cash I spent on repairs — a figure that I’d probably put at around $35,000 if I had to guess — I’d be deep in the hole. Luckily, some of the cars I have remaining, like my 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle, 1991 Jeep Cherokee XJ five-speed, 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee five-speed, and my (possibly) stolen 1957 Willys FC-150 are worth a decent amount of coin, so in the end, the $60,000 or so I’ve spent on cars while here at Jalopnik will probably have been a wash. The best financial investment? Maybe not. But it’s been a fun way to start a journalism career and to balance out some of the nerdy technical stuff I write about with some real-world application.
Anyway, it’s the end of the year, and I’ve been asked to make a slideshow, so I figured a look back at the 24 cars I’ve written about so far might be fun. So let’s get to it! We’ll begin with the vehicles I’ve sold.