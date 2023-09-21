It's Time To Upgrade My Unreliable Audi To Something Electric! What Car Should I Buy?

Rohin lives in New Mexico and his six-year-old Audi is starting to get expensive to keep on the road. He thinks it’s time to upgrade to something electric, but wants to maintain the nimbleness of his German sport sedan. What car should he buy?

I’m currently daily driving my first car, a 2017 Audi A4. It was a gift from my parents at the very start of that model year, but now it’s post-warranty and starting to get expensive with maintenance costs—in the past year alone I’ve spent over $2500 between a thermostat leak (which ended up in a class action), tire replacement, brake service, etc., and am looking at $1500 or so in an upcoming 80k mile service. It’s fully paid off, so instead of switching to a BEV in a few years, I decided it may be time to jump ship now, or within the next year or so. I like the performance of my current car—it’s nimble and zippy, and as a relatively small sedan I feel like it’s always where I want it to be. In addition, I’d like to have the latest tech—HUD, 360 camera, L2 autonomy, etc. Of course, I’d prefer a BEV, or at the very least a PHEV. Lastly, but not a necessity, I often go off on dirt roads to get to a trail I’m hiking with friends, so some amount of ground clearance would be appreciated (but not a ton; not a fan of SUVs in general). AWD would be nice a nice-to-have for the same reason. I’m targeting a price of around $60,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $60,000

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Ideally EV/PHEV, nimble, lots of tech

Doesn’t want: Something too bulky

Expert 1: Tom McParland - Nimble With Some Ground Clearance

Now is starting to be a really good time to upgrade your gas model to an EV, as electric cars are starting to pile up on dealer lots and big discounts are being applied to move units. There are some really good choices in both the new and pre-owned market, but the Kia EV6 presents a good balance of performance and extra ride height. The EV6 is technically a crossover, but viewed in person it is very much a hatchback with a little bit of lift.

There are a variety of trims to pick from, but if you want maximum speed the EV6 GT with its dual-motor eAWD setup making 575 hp willl get you near-supercar level acceleration along with some other performance upgrades. However, any of the AWD-equipped EV6s with a bit less power will still be plenty quick for your daily commute. In addition to all the usual tech you can expect from a $50,000 car, among the features is Kia’s Highway Driving Assist 2, which they claim is a Level 2 semi-autonomous system that essentially gives your fancy cruise control the ability to change lanes.

The GT trim cars seemed to be advertised with the heaviest discounts like this one in Colorado with an offer of $6,000 off the MSRP. It may seem a bit strange to upgrade from an Audi to a Kia, but in the past six years, the lines have blurred as to what really defines a “luxury” car.

Expert 2: Collin Woodard - Isn’t It Ioniq

I’m sure you’ll be happy with a Kia EV6, and I will admit, it does look good. But do you really want a crossover even if it’s basically a lifted hatchback? No, I believe you want something different. Something that’s really going to stand out and show that you’ve got taste. And what better way is there to stand out than by buying a Hyundai Ioniq 6?

Since it looks so unique, the Ioniq 6 is a car people are either going to love or hate, and that’s OK. So if the styling doesn’t work for you, I totally understand, but personally, I love it. It’s legitimately interesting at a time when it feels like everybody drives the same compact crossovers. Plus, with a $60,000 budget, you can pretty much throw every option you could want on the Ioniq 6, even if that’s probably not what I would do.

Instead, I’d stick with the Ioniq 6 SE in red, which seems like the car’s sweet spot. The real question is whether or not you think all-wheel drive is worth the extra $3,500. You get more power, sure, but you also lose a good bit of range. Then again, if you don’t really need much more than 300 miles, I’m not going to shame you for picking the version that’s quicker and therefore more fun to drive.

Expert 3: José Rodríguez Jr. - Follow The Pole Star

Rohin, nimble and electrified don’t really go hand-in-hand thanks to physics. Batteries are heavy, and when you combine the affinity that the U.S. has for cars that get bigger every year, our choices for a small and light EV dwindle quickly. I’d love to recommend something like the Honda E, but I can’t because the little Honda EV is not sold in the U.S. — and it’s on the ropes, as it is.



In lieu of a small EV like that, I’ll recommend a new or used Polestar 2, which will genuinely feel like an upgrade over your current Audi A4. A new Polestar 2 starts at just under $50,000, but you want AWD, so you’ll have to spring for the Long Range Dual Motor model, starting at $55,300. If you want the highest trim of the P2, you’ll have to go used, but that’s not a bad idea as someone else will have taken the hit from depreciation for you.

The dual-motor model of the Polestar 2 has 421 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. It will feel fast, if not exactly as nimble as your A4. Its claimed 0-60 mph time is 4.3 seconds, which is plenty quick. The dual motor P2 has a range of 276 miles. It’s also more in line with the good looks of your Audi, as a tall(ish) sedan or “fastback” rather than an awkward crossover.

Expert 4 - Bradley Brownell - A PHEV With Verve

If you’re looking for nimble and zippy European handling, there isn’t really a battery-electric vehicle on the market that will meet your needs. If you don’t want to haul around a giant battery, but you still want the instant shove of electric motors, plus the flexibility of daily commuting without burning fossil fuels, then a plug-in hybrid is for you. And believe it or not Volvo builds the best one.



The V60 T8 Polestar Engineered is maybe the best wagon to ever wagon. Up front you’ve got a turbocharged-and-supercharg ed four-cylinder that makes all kinds of cool futuristic noises, while the rear wheels are pushed around by an electric motor. You can run in all-electric mode for 22 miles at a time, and charge up overnight. The 2024 models got more electric power and a larger battery good for around 40 miles, but a brand new one is a little outside your price range at $72,345. You can pick up a lightly used unit, like this one, for $56,981.



You get the AWD you want, you get the nimble handling (courtesy of adjustable Ohlins dampers and Polestar suspension goodies), and you even get a good amount of power with 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft of torque. It’s the perfect commuter with a gorgeous interior and pure Swedish luxury. It’ll be a nicer place to sit than your Audi, and will probably out-drive it in every metric. Even when you’re out of e-juice, it’ll still deliver 33 mpg on the highway, and you don’t have to worry about finding a charger.



Perfect choice, no notes. Mic drop.

