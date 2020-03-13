Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
News

It's Real Now: All Wienermobile Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruswienermobileOscar Mayer Wienermobile
256
4
1
Illustration for article titled Its Real Now: All Wienermobile Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

It’s official, everybody: civilization is on hold. The COVID-19 virus has won, since it has forced the most important human cultural institution, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, to cease operations. For most of humanity, our best bet now is to place ourselves into comas until all this shit blows over. We’ll have a few volunteers checking on things, ready to wake us up when conditions are better, and keeping the Wienermobile fleet carefully maintained.

Here was the official notice from the Wienermobile’s twitter account:

Advertisement

Incredibly, it seems that the great Hot Dog Highway will be empty and forlorn. Whatever we do now, in this half-life sans Wienermobile, hardly matters. Until the Wienermobile is back on the road, spreading its message of hope, courage, and tube-shaped meats encased in a yeasty bread-folder, we’re all just killing time.

Sure, lots of events and gatherings and conventions have been cancelled by this cruel lipid-coated ball of RNA, but grounding the Wienermobile is something different. This is the moment that history will look back on and know that this is when shit became real.

May the Great Frankfurter have mercy on us all.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Coronavirus Pandemic Shuts Down Lamborghini Factory

Ford Cancels The Bronco Press Preview Event Due To You Know Why

Lockheed's Senior Peg: The Forgotten Stealth Bomber

At $32,000, Would You Have The Gall To Buy This 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo?