It’s Veteran’s Day, so let’s take a moment to honor this under-appreciated automotive soldier, the M422 Mighty Mite. Made by AMC, this little shrunken Jeep had America’s only air-cooled V4 used in a car, ever, I think. Made primarily for the Marines, these things were tiny and tough and light and designed to be dropped from helicopters.
722
3
Save
Share This Story
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)