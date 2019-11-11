Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
It’s Veteran’s Day, so let’s take a moment to honor this under-appreciated automotive soldier, the M422 Mighty Mite. Made by AMC, this little shrunken Jeep had America’s only air-cooled V4 used in a car, ever, I think. Made primarily for the Marines, these things were tiny and tough and light and designed to be dropped from helicopters.

