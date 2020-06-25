Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
Save

It’s kind of amazing how popular this type of VW Type 2-ish truck design was in the 1960s and 1970s, and how it’s hardly seen today, at least in the US. It’s such a good design! This Fiat 238 is a lot like the VW one, down to the under-bed locker and three fold-down sides. Here you sit on the engine, though, which does have some packaging advantages. Man, I like this design. Too bad we’re all so adverse to front-end collisions. 

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $2,500, Could This 1989 Buick Reatta Throw You A Curve?

Toyota Yaris: Dead

The Navy's Most Shadowy Spy Is 450 Feet Long & Named After Jimmy Carter

The "Ghost Rider" B-52 Rises From The Grave To Ride Again