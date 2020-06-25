It’s kind of amazing how popular this type of VW Type 2-ish truck design was in the 1960s and 1970s, and how it’s hardly seen today, at least in the US. It’s such a good design! This Fiat 238 is a lot like the VW one, down to the under-bed locker and three fold-down sides. Here you sit on the engine, though, which does have some packaging advantages. Man, I like this design. Too bad we’re all so adverse to front-end collisions.

