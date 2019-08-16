It’s Friday! You did it! Another week of glorious triumphs, each day a crowing achievement that eclipsed the last. You’re astounding. That’s why you deserve this image of the Brazilian-market Dodge Magnum, with that really fascinating B-pillar treatment and split vinyl roof. You’re worth it.
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik