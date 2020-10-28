Is This A New Small GM EV Being Tested?

Photo : DJ Ez-D

An eagle-eyed reader in West Virginia spotted a coven of carefully disguised GM test vehicles in a parking lot and used an image-capture device, cunningly integrated into a portable radio-telephone, to take these pictures, which were then sent to us via electromagnetic-post. It’s all very advanced stuff, you see. The images show some interesting things, including what looks like it may be a new small GM electric car.

Advertisement

In addition to the boxy little EV, we also see what looks like a Cadillac, perhaps the CT4-V, which has already been revealed, and a truck that may be a facelifted version of the GMC Sierra 1500 or Silverado. The exposed part of the body matches, but there must be some reason the face is masked, since most cars are immune to COVID-19.This little EV, though, this is interesting. It’s entirely covered, but at least seems to be a bit smaller and boxier than GM’s mass-market battery electric vehicle, the Bolt.

Photo : DJ Ez-D

Advertisement

Could this be some new compact crossover EV? Could it be some $25,000 EV, ready to eat the Leaf’s lunch and give the Model 3 a run for the money?



Photo : DJ Ez-D

I mean, maybe, but other than a very general sense of shape and size, it’s really hard to tell from these pictures. The charge port looks to be on the front drivers’ side quarter panel, same as the Bolt.

Maybe this is a Bolt redesign? Or maybe just a Bolt-based mule for something else? A compact crossover EV seems like a pretty safe bet at the moment, so that would not surprise me one bit.

Advertisement

Clearly, I’m guessing. But it looks like GM is up to something. I bet it’ll be a new Pontiac EV. Probably a new Le Mans.