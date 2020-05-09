Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Torchlopnik

I'm Not Certain Why I'm So Into These Artist's Renderings Of 1970 Car Front Ends But I Am

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car History
Car HistoryCar StylingCar Magazines
10
Save
Illustration for article titled Im Not Certain Why Im So Into These Artists Renderings Of 1970 Car Front Ends But I Am

It’s a pretty common refrain among gearheads to complain about how all modern cars look the same. And, sure, you can absolutely make a valid argument that they do, and go to any parking lot and wave your arm over the sea of nearly indistinguishable grayscale SUVs, but if it helps, gearheads have been bitching about this for most of a century, and they’re always sort of right. This 1969 issue of Popular Science is just a bit different, as the author is mostly complaining that all the new car grilles and front ends are the same, just swapped around between cars.

Advertisement

I’m not saying that Jim Dunne (the man who both wrote this and pioneered automotive spy photography) doesn’t have a point—I think he does. But what I’m more taken by are these kind of charming green-tinted drawings of upcoming 1970 cars, likely based on spy photographs Dunne took but could not publish.

I like them because they show a good spectrum of the sorts of front-end designs that were happening in that era—the relative simplicity and straightforwardness of the Monte Carlo, the very European-inspired Camaro, the forward-looking Firebird with its urethane-plastic nose, and the hawk-like beaks of the Grand Prix, a look that Ford would embrace for the upcoming LTDs.

Advertisement

The Pontiac GTO-inspired divided grille can be seen applied to the Tempest and the Bonneville now, too.

It’s also interesting to see the clever ways designers would differentiate faces with only the basic round sealed-beam headlight to work with—modern designers are spoiled by near-total design freedom for lighting shapes.

Illustration for article titled Im Not Certain Why Im So Into These Artists Renderings Of 1970 Car Front Ends But I Am

I also really like seeing the not-quite-right proportions and shapes of this AMC Hornet, especially on those chonky wheelarch flares, and the oddly rounded AMC flap-type door handles.

Advertisement

Oh, also, if you want a bit of that damn, shit was cheap back then feeling, check out this article spread:

Illustration for article titled Im Not Certain Why Im So Into These Artists Renderings Of 1970 Car Front Ends But I Am
Advertisement

Six-dollar tune-ups? Eight-dollar mufflers and shocks? Who do they think we are, the kid of the Monopoly guy and Scrooge McDuck, having made sweet, sweet love in a pile of coins and Community Chest cards?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Mercedes-Benz Gives Us A Sweeping Look Inside Of Its Incredible Museum

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

What We Know About the Navy’s UFO Problem

This $400 Junkyard Pontiac Fiero Was Once Used At GM's Desert Proving Ground And I'm Obsessed