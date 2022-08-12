In what appears to be a Voltron-like merging of brands with reputations for questionable reliability, Electrify America and IKEA are teaming up to add electric vehicle charging stations at 25 IKEA locations in the US, according to an announcement made by EA on Thursday.

“At IKEA, we believe that we must work together with our partners to tackle climate change and create solutions for a greener future. This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time, but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer for IKEA U. S. , in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to innovate around new ways we can make our everyday lives more sustainable.”

The 25 charging stations will include DC fast chargers with advertised charge rates from 150 to 350 kilowatts and will be spread out across 18 states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. The first stations are slated to open by the end of the year.

Of course, IKEA isn’t just planning on offering EV charging to its customers. It wants to invest in electric delivery vehicle infrastructure too, and to that end, the company is partnering with EA’s commercial arm, the creatively named Electrify Commercial, to add 225 individual chargers to US IKEA locations to help achieve its goal of becoming climate-positive by 2030.