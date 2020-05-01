Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
I know it’s hard to tell, but it’s Friday, and somehow, improbably, it’s May, even. Everything’s still weird in the world, so you better take a moment and enjoy this wonderfully spaceshippy car, this 1963 Panhard CD. It’d be fun to have one of these, an early Porsche 356, and maybe a Saab 92, just so everyone was clear you have a look. 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

