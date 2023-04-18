Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Hyundai and AAA Partnering to Offer Insurance Coverage for Owners Affected by Thefts

AAA will provide the coverage in most U.S. states.

Lawrence Hodge
Image: Hyundai

Owners of Hyundai models affected by the recent trend of thefts made famous in part through TikTok have been going through it. Aside from having their vehicles stolen, they’ve had to deal with everything from a horrible and slow rollout of anti-theft software and devices to insurance companies declining to cover models because of theft risks. It’s been rough. But as Hyundai has been trying to do right by its customers, some owners can expect a little relief in the form of insurance coverage. Hyundai recently announced that it’s partnering with AAA to provide insurance coverage to models affected by the Tik Tok thefts.

In case you missed it:

Screenshot: Hyundai
The coverage will only be available on models that aren’t equipped with push-button start and engine immobilizer devices. AAA will offer both new and renewable policies for owners. Coverage will be available in all states except Alaska, Massachusetts, and Washington, as AAA doesn’t offer insurance coverage in those states.

AAA president and CEO Marshall Doney called the collaboration a “natural fit.” “AAA is about taking care of people. Collaborating with Hyundai on this issue to help provide customers with a viable solution felt like a natural fit for us.”

Hyundai is also increasing its rollout of the free anti-theft software upgrade for owners. For those who own vehicles that can’t get the software due to how they’re equipped, Hyundai is also reimbursing those customers if they go and buy software elsewhere. The company has set up a site, www.HyundaiAntiTheft.com, where owners can get more information on this reimbursement.