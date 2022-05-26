This Sunday — May 29, 2022 — marks the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, also known as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. It’s an iconic event, one that every motorsport fan should make an effort to watch. I f you’re new to IndyCar, or if you just need a refresher , we’ve got you covered. This is everything you need to know about the 2022 Indy 500: How to watch, who is competing, and what will happen on race day.

2022 Indianapolis 500 Television Schedule

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will air live on NBC at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29.

What Is the Indy 500 and Why Is it Important?

With this year marking the 106th running of the race , the Indianapolis 500 is one of the oldest motor races in the world, which inherently makes it one of the most prestigious events in motorsport. Each year, 33 drivers take to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the hope of taking the checkered flag and securing their name in the annals of history.

The 500-mile race runs for 200 laps on the 2.5-mile oval each Memorial Day weekend (with the exception of 2020, when the race was run in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic). Race speeds regularly top 220 miles per hour, and the victor will take home millions of dollars, making this a must-win event for any driver.

2022 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid

Row 1 : Scott Dixon

: Row 2 : Ed Carpenter / Marcus Ericsson / Tony Kanaan

: Ed Carpenter / Marcus Ericsson / Tony Kanaan Row 3 : Pato O’Ward / Felix Rosenqvist / Romain Grosjean

: Pato O’Ward / Felix Rosenqvist / Romain Grosjean Row 4 : Takuma Sato / Will Power / Jimmie Johnson

: Takuma Sato / Will Power / Jimmie Johnson Row 5 : David Malukas / Josef Newgarden / Santino Ferrucci

: David Malukas / Josef Newgarden / Santino Ferrucci Row 6 : Simon Pagenaud / J. R. Hildebrand / Conor Daly

: Simon Pagenaud / J. R. Hildebrand / Conor Daly Row 7 : Callum Ilott / Alexander Rossi / Graham Rahal

: Callum Ilott / Alexander Rossi / Graham Rahal Row 8 : Sage Karam / Marco Andretti / Devlin DeFrancesco

: Sage Karam / Marco Andretti / Devlin DeFrancesco Row 9 : Colton Herta / Scott McLaughlin / Helio Castroneves

: Colton Herta / Scott McLaughlin / Helio Castroneves Row 10 : Kyle Kirkwood / Dalton Kellett / Juan Pablo Montoya

: Kyle Kirkwood / Dalton Kellett / Juan Pablo Montoya Row 11: Christian Lundgaard / Jack Harvey / Stefan Wilson

Indy 500 Storylines to Follow

Dixon Does it Again

Scott Dixon took a stunning pole position for the 2022 Indy 500 with four laps that never once dropped below 234 miles per hour. While it’s hard to guarantee any one driver will do well during the race, Dixon’s performance at the Speedway isn’t something to shake a stick at.

Little Practice Means Big Mystery

Despite the fact that practice for the Indy 500 runs over the course of several days, changeable weather — one whole practice day was rained out while another was plagued with blustery winds — saw limited running, and most drivers will take the green flag with no true idea just how their cars will fare over the course of 200 laps. For us fans, though, that means we’ll likely be in for a fantastic race.

Helio Castroneves’ Record Fifth Win

In 2021, Helio Castroneves matched one of the Indy 500's longstanding historical records: He scored his fourth win at the iconic event. Four wins, though, is the most anyone has ever nabbed at the 500 — and Castroneves will be looking to take that fifth win to become a true legend of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He’ll be hard-pressed to do so from the rear of the grid, but if anyone can bring a surprise to the Brickyard, it’s Castroneves.

Big-Name Teams Battle to the Front

The Indy 500 always brings surprises, but it’s going to be fascinating to see how big-name outfits like Team Penske or Andretti Autosport fare during the race. Neither team was particularly impressive in qualifying, with just one driver from each affair making it to the top 12 — and only just barely.

But a rough qualifying session doesn’t guarantee a rough race. The Penske and Andretti teams both qualified later in the afternoon on Saturday, when the track was significantly hotter than it had been for the fastest qualifiers of the day — and with limited practice time, many teams may have prioritized a long-running race setup as opposed to the four-lap qualifying setup.