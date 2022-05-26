Greetings from Speedway, Indiana and the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! As you’re reading this, Elizabeth Blackstock and I are running around the racing capital of the world in preparation for the big day this Sunday. Today, the two of us hosting a LIVE Twitch broadcast from the Brickyard, just for you. No matter where in the world you are, this afternoon, you can be with us, virtually, at Indy.

We invite you to join the two of us right here on the J alopnik Twitch channel today from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EST for a special preview of the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Not only will we be sharing the latest news heading into race weekend, we’ll open the chat for your questions. You can ask us about this year’s race, get some further explanations on the strange and wonderful traditions of the 500 , learn all about the drivers competing this year. A nything you want to know about the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, now’s your chance to ask .

While Elizabeth has already published a ton of articles on the Indy 500, I’m sure you still have a few burning questions . Or drop in and tell us about your predictions for the 500. Or maybe you just have thoughts about the good, the bad, and the ugly liveries we’ve seen on this year’s 33 competing cars — including the last-minute 33rd entry, which will be driven by Stefan Wilson. W e want to hear from you, our readers, about your thoughts on this year’s race.

So, as everyone is already on their own mental vacation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, come join us at 4:30 this afternoon to talk IndyCar, the Indy 500 and the many delights of the Month of May festivities.

See you then!