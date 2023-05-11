Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington, the 1,000th MotoGP race and IndyCar’s GMR Grand Prix, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.
NASCAR is headed to Darlington Raceway for its throwback weekend. The Goodyear 400 will be a showcase of close racing and retro paint schemes as NASCAR continues its 75th anniversary season. Though, many are still talking about the scrap on pit road between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after last week’s race.
MotoGP is also celebrating its 1,000th international motorcycle Grand Prix with this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans. Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez also returns to competition after over a month away due to injury.
The NTT IndyCar Series begins its Month of May festivities with the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Meanwhile, Monster Energy Supercross is concluding its season with its Championship Final in Salt Lake City. Heading into Utah, Honda’s Chase Sexton is champion-presumptive after Yamaha’s Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon last weekend.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Friday, May 12
IndyCar Series - GMR Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN
4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Buckle Up South Carolina 200
From Darlington Speedway in Darlington, SC
7:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, May 13
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France
4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France
9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Shriners Children’s 400
From Darlington Speedway in Darlington, SC
1:30 p.m. ET on Fox
IndyCar Series - GMR Grand Prix - Race
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN
3:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
Monster Energy Supercross
From Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT
10:00 p.m. ET on USA / Peacock
Sunday, May 14
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Race
From Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France
8:00 p.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 6:00 p.m. ET on CNBC
IMSA - Motul Course de Monterey
From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, CA
3:00 p.m ET on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series - Goodyear 400
From Darlington Speedway in Darlington, SC
3:00 p.m. ET on FS1