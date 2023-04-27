MotoGP Champ Marc Marquez Fears Early Injury Return Could End His Career

Marc Marquez has been absent from the MotoGP since the season-opening round in Portugal. During March’s Portuguese Grand Prix, the eight-time world champion collided with RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira and broke the thumb on his right hand. The fracture was surgically stabilized, and Marquez missed the two races as he recovered. He has stated that he hopes to return to competition next month but fears that an early return could end his career.

Marquez spoke to the media ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix. Doctors warned the 30-year-old Spaniard not to contest his home race and see out his full six to eight-week rehabilitation. He noted that reinjuring his thumb could have severe consequences. Autosport reported Marquez said:

“If I’m competing, it’s because I want to take the risk. And I tried my 100% to come here and to ride here. But when three medical teams say that you are doing a crazy thing and if you ride you will damage again, then you must accept.” “But the main risk was not crashing: it was the pressure on the handlebar, I will damage again. Especially because it’s a very small crack, but it’s a crack that gives the stability to the finger. And this finger is one of the most important ones, especially on the braking point.” “I broke that bone in that kind of situation: it was an impact and that kind of situation I will repeat every brake point. So, the problem is if I injure it again, they tell me it would be big damage, not only for three months more but also for my career because now they were able to fix it in a very good way.” “But if I re-injure that, maybe it could be the end of my career because it’s a very important finger. So, for that reason, it was an easy decision. When three medical teams say to you that you will get injured again if you ride, it’s an easy decision even if you are 30 years old, 20, or if you are 15. You cannot be against the doctors. They are the professional ones.”

Marquez aims to return for the French Grand Prix on May 14 . He’ll likely have to serve a double-long lap penalty when he returns for colliding with Oliveira. The Repsol Honda Team has appealed the penalty given. Race stewards initially stated that Marquez had to serve the penalty during the second round in Argentina, then amended the ruling to the next round where Marquez was racing. A decision on the appeal is still pending.