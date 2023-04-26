These are Your Worst Parking Stories

Not exactly my tale of woe, but an awesome vicarious experience nonetheless.

In the days before 9/11, the boldest of us would occasionally attempt to park right at the curb for airport arrivals/departures to quickly find a visitor or help someone get to the ticket counter. In the before times, all you usually risked was a hefty parking ticket. And if you were fast enough, you could get away clean for a quick transgression.

So I’m flying back home to Boston, waiting in the B Terminal arrival lane for a shuttle bus to take me to my car in offsite parking. A practiced master of the craft in a black Benz SEL pulls up to the curb and displays all the proper skills. He pulls up cleanly, tight against the curb, turning his front tires hard into the curb. He hits the flashers, jumps out of the driver’s door with his keys and locks the doors behind him, then bolts into the B Terminal.

A bit flashy, but truly flawless technique. I was impressed. But it was all for naught, for the darkest of parking forces were aligned against him.

Just as he enters the terminal, an airport tow truck turns off the service road and comes up the arrival lane the wrong way to snag that Benz. At the same time, a parking cop walks up with what must have been a mostly pre-filled ticket lacking only which victim would suffer.

The tow truck driver quickly hooks up to the back of the Benz, as the parking cop finishes the paperwork and stuffs a ticket under the passenger’s side wiper. The tow driver climbs back into the truck and quickly yanks the Mercedes first off the curb, then down the arrival lane, again in the wrong direction, crabbing the expensive, Big Black Benz behind him heading for the service road.

All this happens in less than two minutes. The owner of the Benz gets out of the terminal just in time to see the tow truck driver turn around and do a fly-by with the wagging Mercedes trailing behind.

I was truly in awe. It was the most efficient government action I’d ever seen in greater Boston before or since.