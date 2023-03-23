How to Watch NASCAR at COTA, MotoGP, Formula E and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 24-26

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR and MotoGP races, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

In case you missed it:

MotoGP begins its 2023 season this weekend in Portugal. This year will see the introduction of one of the most significant format changes in the world championship’s history. MotoGP will feature a half-distance, half-points Saturday sprint race at every race weekend. Also, Formula E will be making its first trip to Brazil. The all-electric championship will be racing on the street of São Paulo including the city’s iconic Sambadrome.

NASCAR is headed to the Circuit of the Americas, where two F1 world champions will be joining the Cup Series field. Champions Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen will be making one-off stock car appearances at F1’s Texas home. Charismatic IMSA Champion Jordan Talyor is also making his NASCAR debut as a substitute for Chase Elliott, still injured after a snowboarding accident. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, March 25

MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal

6:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Formula E - São Paulo E-Prix - Qualifying

From São Paulo, Brazil

8:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports

MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal

11:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Formula E - São Paulo E-Prix - Race

From São Paulo, Brazil

1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Xpel 225

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pit Boss 250

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

5:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Monster Energy Supercross

From Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, March 26

MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal

9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series - EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

3:30 p.m. ET on Fox