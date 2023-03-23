How to Watch NASCAR at COTA, MotoGP, Formula E and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 24-26

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR and MotoGP races, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.
MotoGP begins its 2023 season this weekend in Portugal. This year will see the introduction of one of the most significant format changes in the world championship’s history. MotoGP will feature a half-distance, half-points Saturday sprint race at every race weekend. Also, Formula E will be making its first trip to Brazil. The all-electric championship will be racing on the street of São Paulo including the city’s iconic Sambadrome.
NASCAR is headed to the Circuit of the Americas, where two F1 world champions will be joining the Cup Series field. Champions Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen will be making one-off stock car appearances at F1’s Texas home. Charismatic IMSA Champion Jordan Talyor is also making his NASCAR debut as a substitute for Chase Elliott, still injured after a snowboarding accident. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Saturday, March 25
MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal
6:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Formula E - São Paulo E-Prix - Qualifying
From São Paulo, Brazil
8:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports
MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal
11:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Formula E - São Paulo E-Prix - Race
From São Paulo, Brazil
1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Xpel 225
From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX
1:30 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pit Boss 250
From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX
5:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Monster Energy Supercross
From Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, March 26
MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal
9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC
NASCAR Cup Series - EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX
3:30 p.m. ET on Fox