Suzuki ended it s time in the pinnacle MotoGP series with the ultimate swan song: As Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia sealed his first MotoGP World Championship with a ninth-place race finish, Suzuki’s Alex Rins won the Valencian Grand Prix. The victory raised the same question as when the Japanese manufacturer announced its shocking departure from the sport in July. Why would Suzuki withdraw from MotoGP less than two years after winning the riders’ and teams’ championships?



Suzuki has cited financial reasons behind its MotoGP departure decision. Financial reasons are also why Suzuki’s GSX-RR motorcycles won’t be able to find a new home like its riders. Joan Mir and Alex Rins are departing the folding Team Suzuki Ecstar for Honda’s factory and satellite programs, respectively. However, most of Suzuki’s Grand Prix fleet will have a date with a crusher. Livio Suppo, Suzuki’s team manager, confirmed this in an interview with GPOne.com:

“Unfortunately, it is not a possibility, but a certainty. A couple of these bikes will end up in some museum, others will be crushed, along with spare parts and everything. All the Japanese manufacturers do it for a matter of taxes, because otherwise there would be assets on which to pay taxes. As they are no longer usable, they make this choice of always crushing everyone.”

Unsurprisingly, the same boardroom that decided to end a championship-winning racing program also views its team’s motorcycles as taxable assets. The Suzuki GSX-RR will be remembered for Joan Mir’s 2020 MotoGP World Championship-winning season. Mir won the title through sheer consistency, and he nearly finished the pandemic-impacted season without a race win. Suzuki is also ending its endurance racing program in the FIM Endurance World Championship, which won two of the last three championships in that category.

