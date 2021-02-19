How To Watch NASCAR And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; February 20-21

Image : Daytona International Raceway

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



We had fun watching everything explode into a fireball at the Daytona 500 last weekend, didn’t we folks? We didn’t? Restrictor super speedway pack racing is dangerous and dumb? Ah, right. Well anyway, the NASCAR circus is back at Daytona again this weekend for something that will be much safer and perhaps among the most exciting races of the season. It’s Daytona road course week!

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Brake Pads 15

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Super Start Batteries 188



From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida



5:00 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253



From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

3:00 PM on Fox

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Advertisement

All times in Eastern time zone.