Racing

How to Watch F1’s Miami Grand Prix, the Monaco E-Prix and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, May 6-7

This weekend, there will be sun, surf and single-seaters in South Florida and the South of France.

By
Ryan Erik King
Image for article titled How to Watch F1’s Miami Grand Prix, the Monaco E-Prix and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, May 6-7
Photo: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix and the Monaco E-Prix, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

In case you missed it:

The Miami Grand Prix is back again for its second edition. This year, the Formula 1 paddock has been moved to the Miami Dolphins’ football field inside Hard Rock Stadium. Also, the entire track has been resurfaced in an effort to expand the racing line and increase overtaking during the race.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is headed to Monaco for its marquee round. The all-electric racing series always puts on a thrilling spectacle in the principality that easily surpasses the racing product put out by F1 in Monaco. As the single-seater series look for the sun and surf, NASCAR heads for Kansas Speedway just outside Kansas City. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, May 6

Formula E - Monaco E-Prix - Qualifying
From Circuit de Monaco in Monaco
4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Online

Formula E - Monaco E-Prix - Race
From Circuit de Monaco in Monaco
9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Miami International Autodrome in Miami, FL
4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Heart of America 200
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS
8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Monster Energy Supercross
From Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO
9:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, May 7

NASCAR Cup Series - AdventHealth 400
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS
3:00 p.m. ET on FS1

F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Race
From Miami International Autodrome in Miami, FL
3:30 p.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro