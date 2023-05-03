The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023

Just because you're spending a lot of money on a car doesn't mean you want to spend a lot of money on gas.

Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Nobody likes shelling out money at the gas pump, even wealthy folks who have the dough to spend a little bit extra on a luxury car. That’s why we’ve decided to take a look at the luxury cars that get the best gas mileage on sale today. Well, for the most part at least. One of the cars is out of production, but you can still buy a new one. So, we’re gonna count it.

There is a pretty healthy range of options here. Just about every body style is represented, from coupes and liftbacks to sedans and crossovers. We’ve got pretty much everything on this list. There’s also a pretty huge price delta between the most and least expensive vehicles: a spread of nearly $69,000 (nice).

So, why don’t we take a look at the 15 luxury vehicles with the best gas mileage on sale today.

15. 2023 Audi A5 Sportback Quattro: 28 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Audi

Base Price: $45,695

EPA combined/city/highway: 28/24/33

The A5 Sportback is such an underrated car that rarely gets a mentioned when compared to the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and that’s a real shame. If you ask me, it’s the best looking of the three, and it’s got that nifty liftback for extra practicality. Add in standard all-wheel drive and solid gas mileage, and you’ve got a really compelling car on your hands.

14. 2023 BMW 228i Gran Coupe FWD: 28 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: BMW

Base Price: $38,795

EPA combined/city/highway: 28/24/34

BMW’s 228i isn’t exactly at the forefront of many enthusiasts’ minds, but if you’re in the market for some entry level luxury, it’s hard to go wrong with a 2-Series Gran Coupe.

13. 2022 Mercedes-Benz A220 4Matic: 28 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Base Price: $35,100

EPA combined/city/highway: 28/22/35

The A-Class is technically dead, but you can still find new ones. That’s good enough for me.

12. 2023 BMW 330i RWD: 29 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: BMW

Base Price: $44,795

EPA combined/city/highway: 29/25/34

What’s left to say about the 3-Series that hasn’t already been said? It’s a lovely car in just about every way, and it’s going to get pretty great gas mileage for its class.

11. 2023 Lexus LC500h: 29 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Base Price: $101,600

EPA combined/city/highway: 29/26/33

The regular V8 LC500 may be the real one to buy, but this sort of gas mileage from a pretty serious sport/luxury car is nothing to sneeze at.

10. 2023 BMW 230i Coupe RWD: 29 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: BMW

Base Price: $39,195

EPA combined/city/highway: 29/26/35

Ah, the other (real) 2-Series! To go along with excellent driving dynamics, you’re also getting great gas mileage. Who can really argue with that? Don’t worry, you’ll warm up to the stying.

9. 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 FWD: 29 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Base Price: $40,500

EPA combined/city/highway: 29/25/36

It’s sad that the A-Class is dead, but this is pretty much the same thing in a prettier body.

8. 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 RWD: 29 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Base Price: $46,000

EPA combined/city/highway: 29/25/36

The new C-Class is the perfect vehicle for you if you love what Mercedes is doing with interiors right now. However, if screens and bright lights aren’t your thing, it’s probably better if you look elsewhere.

7. 2023 Volvo S60 FWD: 30 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Volvo

Base Price: $42,395

EPA combined/city/highway: 30/26/35

The S60 gets a bit overshadowed with what the company is doing over at Polestar, and that’s a shame. It’s still a beautiful sedan that is actually very efficient for its size.

6. 2023 Audi A3 FWD: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Audi

Base Price: $36,495

EPA combined/city/highway: 32/26/35

If I was going for entry level luxury, the A3 is probably the car I’d go for. It’s just about the same size as my first car, a 2000 VW Passat. For your information, that’s the perfect side for a sedan.

5. 2023 Acura Integra Automatic: 33 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Acura

Base Price: $32,695

EPA combined/city/highway: 33/30/36

I love the way the Integra drives, and if you’re cool with losing a few MPG, I highly suggest buying one with a manual transmission. It’s a magical gearbox that will make you feel many things. The Integra also gets extra points for being the cheapest car on this list. Congrats, Acura.

4. 2023 Lexus RX350h: 36 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Base Price: $50,150

EPA combined/city/highway: 36/37/34

It’s all Lexus from here on out! That isn’t much of a surprise. Toyota, and by extension Lexus, are the kings of hybrids. The RX has been freshly redone, and it’s definitely distinctive. Whether you like that look or not is up to you.

3. 2023 Lexus NX350h: 39 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Base Price: $43,805

EPA combined/city/highway: 39/41/37

This sort of gas mileage out of a vehicle the size of a BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC is quite impressive, but it is Lexus after all. The automaker deals in witchcraft.

2. 2023 Lexus UX250h FWD: 42 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Base Price: $36,490

EPA combined/city/highway: 42/43/41

I know the UX is a tiny little thing, but 42 MPG out of something this shape is mighty impressive. I’ve spent some time in one of these, and for the price it’s a wonderful place to sit.

1. 2023 Lexus ES300h: 44 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Lexus

Base Price: $43,790

EPA combined/city/highway: 44/43/44

Here it is: the undisputed heavyweight luxury hybrid champion of the world. The ES has transformed from a sleepy old person car to something really worth taking notice of, especially if you go with the hybrid motor.

