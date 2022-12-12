If you were in charge of the product roadmap for one of the world’s automakers over the next 12 months, what would you do? Would you go all in on EVs? Pivot to hydrogen power? Or just give the V8 a rapturous sendoff by recreating some steel-stamped icon?



If you’re more inclined to the come down on that last idea, then this might be the slideshow for you. That’s because last week, we turned to Jalopnik readers to find out what long-dead automotive icons they thought should be revived in 2023. And from pickups to PT Cruisers, you came back with some great answers.