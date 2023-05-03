These Are Your Favorite Vehicles in Anime History

Supercar | LYCORIS RECOIL Ep2

The red LFA from Lycoris Recoil. Sadly, it is not driven in the anime, but it’s not every day you find an anime character that reacts to an LFA like this.

This is the second time in about two weeks that Lycoris Recoil has been mentioned to me. It first came up after I started extolling the virtues of Birdie Wing to a friend of mine, for three or four straight says. Have I told you all about Birdie Wing? It’s a lesbian golf mafia anim— [I am pulled away from my keyboard by a long hook].

Submitted by: Louis Subearth on Twitter