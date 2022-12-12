In the last decade of traveling for work and play, I’ve put a lot of miles on my car. And when you’re alone out there on the road, the things you carry with you can take on a personality of their own. From your favorite road-trip playlist to the trusty backpack riding shotgun, it’s easy to get attached to your things.



Chances are, you know someone in a similar situation — the obsessive road-tripper, the professional driver, or the person with a heroic commute. And if they manage (somehow) to get home for the holidays, these folks can be tricky to shop for. After all, what good is a toaster oven or new pair of slippers to someone who spends most of their time behind the wheel?

Fear not. There are plenty of gifts out there that can make your road warrior’s life a bit easier. I’ve assembled ten of the best items I’ve found that make long days in the car easy, stress-free and fun. Anything here should be a welcome gift for the mile-eating road warrior in your life.