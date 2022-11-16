Bring the right tool (vehicle) for the job. One year when traveling out of town for the holidays to visit in-laws and saddled with two little ones in the back seat, we had the bright idea to take the sedan instead of the SUV. We figured it got better gas mileage and more comfortable for the drive. We stuck the presents and luggage in the trunk, and headed out.

The problem, of course, is doting grandparents like to spoil their grandchildren with a wretched excess of gifts, and, lo and behold, there wasn’t enough space in the sedan to haul it all home. So, we came to the conclusion that we would just take what would fit and grab the rest the next time we visited. Well, kids don’t understand that, and unless we wanted a mutiny on our hands, we had to ship what wouldn’t fit. It ended up being quite costly and a far sight more than what we saved in fuel from taking the smaller vehicle.